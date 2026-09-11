Timberwolves, Jonathan Kuminga Look Like an Even Better Match After Press Conference

For much of the offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves were wondering who was going to be their starting power forward. After trading both Naz Reid and Julius Randle for LaMelo Ball, the Wolves need to find a solution for their sizeable gap at the four position.

The Wolves felt they had several internal options, including Ayo Dosunmu, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Jaylen Clark, who could slide into the starting lineup and even for a brief moment had a legitimate shot at courting LeBron James to the North Star State.

Eventually, the Timberwolves landed on former top prospect Jonathan Kuminga to round out their rotation as their starting power forward.

"To get LaMelo, obviously, we had to give up a lot," Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connely said Thursday morning during Kuminga's introductory press conference in the lobby of Target Center.

"Specifically with Jonathan, when we started the process, quite frankly, we weren’t too optimistic [that we would be able to sign him]. We thought he would be a perfect fit. Not just his age and athleticism, but his two-way ability and, again, how much winning he’s seen.”

I asked Tim Connelly about the process that led to signing Jonathan Kuminga



“We thought he would be a perfect fit, not just his age and athleticism but his two-way ability and how much winning he’s seen”



“We got lucky Jonathan chose us and we’re excited to see what this team… pic.twitter.com/WMxwLAIFzB — Ryan Eichten (@REichten) September 10, 2026

The Timberwolves made it clear to Kuminga that they desperately wanted him in Minnesota. The Wolves were in constant discussions with Kuminga and his representation as part of a full-court press to bring in the former Golden State Warrior and Atlanta Hawk.

"You want to sell, but you don’t want to recruit," Connelly explained about the process that went into signing Kuminga. "Sitting down with him, myself and Alonzo Gee, we went down and hung out with these guys. Just said what we thought we could do potentially together."

Connelly said, as well, that the key was "being transparent and honest" with Kuminga and his people. The Wolves were authentic in their pursuit of Kuminga and described what they would need from him in Minnesota and why he is well suited for the role.

It wasn't just the Timberwolves front office who was talking with Kuminga about joining the team. Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball were both in consistent communication with Kuminga.

“I think me and LaMelo and Ant spoke pretty much every single day, especially Ant," Kuminga said. "He called me every single time, he checked up on me, and he was a very, very genuine person. He didn't have to do that. That just shows how much he wants to bring me over here.”

The Wolves' persistence clearly had an impact on Kuminga. He saw an entire organization that valued what he brings to the court and was all-in on him as a player, something that probably hasn't been true since his early days with Golden State.

Kuminga possibly had more lucrative offers available to him this summer, but chose Minnesota because of their belief in him as well as the opportunity to show his value on a winning team, giving Kuminga a chance to reset his value for another potential run at free agency next summer.

"Looking back, I think it’s one of the best decisions I made," Kuminga said of his choice to sign with Minnesota. "Looking at the roster, looking at the young group of guys they have, and just seeing what they’ve done in the past and things they’re trying to accomplish going forward. I think I fit well with this culture, and I think I could come here and just help win as many games as we can.”

Kuminga made it clear that his goal is to impact winning more than securing his own individual numbers. He isn't focused on scoring the most points or leading the team as the primary option. Kuminga expressed his intentions to help the team where they need it most.

Kuminga and Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch haven't had many discussions as of yet, but their brief conversations to this point have centered around what Finch sees as the areas where Kuminga can make the largest impact on this Wolves roster.

"Rebound and defend," Kuminga mentioned, as the parts of his game he is focused on bringing to Minnesota. "Those two will open up the rest of the stats. Focusing on those two: rebound, defend. I think that will help the team and help me."

It is fair to wonder if all of this is just Kuminga knowing the right thing to say. In the past, he has been unable to fit into a team loaded with talent, most notably in Golden State, where he fell out of favor with head coach Steve Kerr.

What also may be true is that the last 12 months or so have changed Kuminga's thought process as an NBA player. Both the Warriors and the Hawks decided to move on from him before he hit a free-agency market that was far from littered with quality offers.

Kuminga, at least in his words, has realized that he needs to change who he is as a player. He isn't going to be the lead option on a winning team. Kuminga is far better suited as a supporting role player, one who could get paid handsomely if he proves to be a valuable piece this season in Minnesota.

If everything goes right and Kuminga sticks to the ideals he espoused in his opening press conference, the Timberwolves starting lineup is set up to be one of the best and most entertaining units in the entire NBA.

“We're a team that needs what he brings, both on and off the court," Connelly said. "And I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

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