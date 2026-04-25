Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 4: Referees, TV Announcers, Betting Odds

A critical Game 4 between the Timberwolves and Nuggets is all set for this evening at Target Center, with a scheduled start time of 7:30 central (so a realistic tip-off probably 10-15 minutes after that).

This series has changed quickly. Early in the second quarter of Game 2, the Nuggets had a 1-0 lead in the series and 44-25 lead in the game. But the Wolves fought back to secure a split in Denver, then came home to Minneapolis and ran the Nuggets out of the building in a dominant Game 3 win.

Now Minnesota has a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in this first-round rivalry matchup. On the other side, Denver will be looking to bounce back from an embarrassing performance on Thursday night by evening up the series as it heads back west for Game 5 on Monday.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday night's contest.

TV channel and announcers

Tonight's game will be televised on ABC for the first time this series, with the No. 1 crew of Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson, Tim Legler, and Lisa Salters on the call. Breen, known for his famous "Bang!" call on clutch threes, is one of the most respected veteran play-by-play announcers in the league.

As always, Alan Horton and Jim Petersen will have the call for Timberwolves radio.

Referees

The referees have been a point of discussion throughout this series. There were the 16 free throws from Jamal Murray in Game 1, where the lead ref was Zach Zarba. In Game 2, Tony Brothers made a very odd ruling in crunch time. Scott Foster was the crew chief in Game 3, which was a pregame talking point that didn't end up mattering as the Wolves led comfortably from start to finish.

For Game 4, the officiating crew will be led by Marc Davis, who is joined by Sean Wright and Pat Fraher. Davis was the official in Games 2 and 6 of the Timberwolves-Nuggets series in 2024, which were both blowout wins for Minnesota. We point that out not to suggest Davis had an impact on those outcomes, but because it's somewhat interesting.

Injuries

For the first time this series, the Wolves have a completely clean injury report. Anthony Edwards (knee) was listed as questionable heading into each of the first three games, even if there was never any realistic doubt that he'd be playing. He's now off the report.

"I think it’s definitely still something that we’re managing and he’s managing, but all signs are pointing that it is getting better," Chris Finch said of Edwards' knee on Friday.

For the Nuggets, Peyton Watson (hamstring) remains out and Aaron Gordon (calf) is questionable after missing Game 3. Gordon's status will be crucial to monitor as the game approaches.

Betting odds

Interestingly, even with Gordon questionable and the Wolves having won two games in a row in the series, the Nuggets are favored (as of this story's publication) by 1.5 points on the road on Saturday.

That seems to be Vegas understanding the urgency Denver has to have in this game to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole. It would be very surprising if Game 4 isn't far more competitive than Thursday's game was, as both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray seem due for bounce-back offensive performances.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.