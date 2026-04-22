Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 3: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Prediction

The Timberwolves pulled off an all-time comeback in Game 2 against the Nuggets, which means they have a golden opportunity to take their first lead of the series on Thursday night in Game 3 at the Target Center. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch

Day: Thursday, April 23

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

TV: Prime Video

Betting odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Timberwolves are currently 2.5-point betting underdogs for Thursday night's game. The total for the game is over/under 233.5 points. Minnesota began the series as significant betting underdogs, but series odds have shifted to +190 odds for the Wolves, which would give them an implied probability of 34.5% to advance to the next round.

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in the second half against the Denver Nuggets during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Keys to Game 3

The Timberwolves simply need their stars to elevate their games in order to win this series, and that happened in Game 2. Julius Randle finished with 24 points, which was above his regular-season scoring average of 21.1. Anthony Edwards did the same with a 30-point night, which was above his regular-season average of 28.8. They combined for just 38 points in Game 1, and an improvement to 54 points on Monday night might've been the difference.

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) next to referee Tony Brothers (25) in the second half against the Denver Nuggets during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Minnesota also had significantly more production from its bench in Game 2. They had 33 points on Monday night compared to 22 on Saturday. Bones Hyland scored 13 points in just 10 minutes in Game 2, compared to zero points in five minutes in Game 1. Hyland, Dosunmu and Naz Reid are a tremendous bench trio. Chris Finch and the Wolves' staff need to utilize their depth.

After a substantial foul discrepancy in Game 1, things were dead even with 30 free throws each in Game 2. Minnesota simply did a better job defending, and it showed up on the box score.

Prediction

The Target Center crowd has shown up in a big way during the last few Timberwolves' playoff runs, and Thursday night's game should be no different. It feels like there should be way more pressure on Minnesota to it done in Game 3, and Denver's opportunity to steal one on the road could be Game 4.

Ultimately, I think Edwards feeds off the home crowd and delivers a great scoring performance. Minnesota plays a complete game and takes a 2-1 lead in the series.

Score: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.