The Timberwolves' Road-Heavy January Will Be Their Biggest Test of 2026-27 Season

The NBA released its full 82-game schedule for all 30 teams last week, and inevitably, fans and media began poring through this list of games for each team to try and find the best games, possible road trips, and the best and worst stretches for their favorite team.

For the Timberwolves, it's hard to complain too much about the schedule they ended up receiving. The Wolves have a large number of very interesting high-profile games, including 27 that will be broadcast on national TV. They are also tied for the fewest back-to-backs in the league with 13 and have the eighth most total travel miles (h/t WolvesRadio).

MIN 8th in miles traveled this season -- 14th time in last 15 years (11th 18/19) they've ranked in Top-10.



*NOP & SAS play international games in France & England. pic.twitter.com/LWsbXRAiqj — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) August 14, 2026

The most difficult stretch of the schedule for the Wolves goes from late December through the second half of January. It begins with the Wolves' first-ever home game on Christmas Day and ends over a month later when they host the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 27.

It is a series of games where the Timberwolves do not have two straight home games, as they play 12 of 18 games on the road. The Wolves also have an increased number of back-to-backs during this stretch of games, with four, compared to about two to three per month on average.

In addition to the road-heavy travel schedule, the quality of the opponents is also incredibly high. Of the 18 games, 14 come against projected playoff teams, including three against the Nuggets and two against both the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

On top of all that, it comes at a point in the NBA calendar that is often referred to as the "dog days" of the season. The days get shorter, and the weather gets colder. The excitement from the beginning of the season has worn off, and the All-Star break is still a long way away.

Timberwolves will be tested with road challenges in middle of 2026-27 season

Last season, the Wolves struggled at this exact point of the season. They started 20-10, but went 7-9 over the next month, starting with a Christmas Day loss to the Nuggets. The defense specifically took a big hit, as after being eighth in defensive efficiency the first 30 games, they fell to 17th over the next 16 games.

"We gotta get back to playing defense," Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said after a loss to the Bulls on Jan. 22. "We have no defensive personality right now. We gotta get back to winning the point of attack."

The play that most exemplified Finch's frustration came during that loss to the Bulls when Anthony Edwards gave up a key three-pointer to Coby White. Edwards leaked too far off his defensive assignment, and Josh Giddey found White in the corner.

“I wasn’t expecting that pass,” Edwards said. "I was stuck in quicksand when he caught the ball. It felt like it. So, I couldn’t really get a contest. I know I’mma get cussed out about that one."

That type of mistake from Edwards is much more likely to happen in January than it is in November or April. Fatigue starts setting in for the first time, and teams like the Wolves, who have had some postseason success, often begin looking forward to the playoffs.

“Summer is better than winter," Gobert joked pregame. "I think it’s our mindset. We’re here to accomplish something bigger. There’s always a million excuses we can find. But it’s on us to decide if we’re motivated enough to try to be a little more resilient mentally in those times."

Timberwolves must answer the call

The late December and January portion of the schedule is going to test this year's Timberwolves team. Combining what is traditionally the doldrums of the NBA season with the most difficult portion of travel and quality of opponent will say a lot about who the Wolves are. Any above-.500 record during that time will likely be looked upon positively.

To get through the winter months, the Timberwolves will have to play with a much higher level of attention to detail than they have in the past. No more looking forward to the end of the season just as it's begun, and no longer can they lose their defensive identity halfway through the season.

If the Wolves can get past the most difficult portion of their schedule, the rest of the season should open up nicely. November especially looks like a time the Wolves can stack up wins. Minnesota has a franchise-long eight-game home stand with a total of ten home games to just four road games that month.

Overall, the Wolves need their best player to give them more than they got a year ago. Edwards will have to play with an increased level of consistency, both to stack up wins against the lesser teams and to keep Minnesota competitive as they travel from city to city for games against solid opponents.

If Edwards is not able to take the next step in the natural evolution of an NBA superstar, the Timberwolves' 2026-27 schedule might put them in a very difficult spot when the snowflakes start to fall.

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