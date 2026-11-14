Timberwolves Are Sending a Loud Message to Entire NBA With Their Defense

The Dallas Mavericks are not a bastion of offensive production. In fact, as things currently sit, they're right around league average in offensive rating.

They didn't shoot the ball particularly well on Thursday night against the Timberwolves, but it wasn't just poor form—it was another statement by Minnesota's defense that it is something to be feared across the league.

Timberwolves' defensive revelation is at core of 9-3 start

The Timberwolves sit atop the NBA with a 103.8 defensive rating. The only team in the franchise's recent history in this current neighborhood was the stout 2023-24 Timberwolves, a year in which Rudy Gobert won Defensive Player of the Year. Through this date in 2023, the Wolves had a defensive rating of 102.1.

It's workmanlike in the halfcourt, with athletes all over the floor defending on an island and funneling people towards Gobert. In transition the matchups are seamless, with the corners being covered and drivers being stood up. LaMelo Ball, tabbed previously as a defensive liability in his journey to the Wolves, is also showing up as a catalyst in the machine that's currently humming.

"I knew he was all about winning, and that's pretty much all I knew about him," Jonathan Kuminga said afterwards, with the shrug and smile that he did not know LaMelo could defend at the level that he is right now. "I'm happy to see him trying, and that's all that matters...I'm really happy and glad to see him trying."

Ball finished the game with two steals and posted an 80.7 defensive rating, tied for the best in the starting lineup. More indicative of the numbers is the overall joy that the group seems to be playing with, reminiscent of that 2023-24 team that played defense on a string and had fun doing it.

Mavericks head coach Dusty May said before the game that he enjoyed the fun that it looked like the Wolves had as a team playing defensively. Inside their locker room, it's palpable.

LaMelo Ball physical post-up defense + steal + hustle save, wow pic.twitter.com/XnUkLsX9JZ — Wolves Videos (@WolvesVids) November 13, 2026

"It's led to the connectivity of course," head coach Chris Finch said. "Even when we break outside the scheme, guys are just making the next effort, and I think that's because they do like each other, and it's a great intangible to have."

While the Wolves finished eighth in defensive rating last season, it led to Rudy Gobert being fourth in defensive player of the year voting, and receiving zero first place votes. At the end of the season, Finch lamented that the Wolves did not do enough as a team to help Gobert as the anchor of the defense, with the underlying tone of moodiness and at points, selfishness on a team that was on a path to nowhere quickly.

With a bigger frontcourt, much was put on Gobert and Julius Randle to rebound and end possessions. It was never previously an issue to force one miss, but forcing subsequent ones after giving up on the boards.

This season, they lead the league in rebounds per game through 12 games with 48. They're 10th in contested rebounds per game, and are fifth in rebounding percentage (percentage of times you obtain a rebound when given an opportunity).

Part of it is a collective effort, but it could also be fair to say that the idea of a smaller team has put more mentally on all five players on the floor to chip in on the glass. It also likely helps that they have one of the better offensive rebounders in the game already in his young career in Joan Beringer.

The declarations being made here should be put in perspective; we're about one seventh of the way through the season, with plenty of attrition sure to set in. But the Wolves are among the league's elite, and as of right now that doesn't seem to be ready to slow down.

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