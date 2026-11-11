Timberwolves Sign Johni Broome: New Face Adds Size but Isn't Without Concerns

The Timberwolves are filling their final two-way spot Wednesday afternoon by signing the 2024-25 SEC Player of the Year Johni Broome, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

Wolves are signing Johni Broome to a two-way deal, source says. Wolves like his size at 6-10, 250ish. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 11, 2026

Broome averaged 16.5 points across three seasons with the Auburn Tigers. He shot 52.7% from the field and hauled in 9.3 rebounds per game. The 76ers drafted Broome 35th overall last year. Broome played in 11 NBA games his rookie year, shooting 16.7% from the field. He never broke into Nick Nurse’s rotation and showed concerning flaws when he did play.

Philadelphia traded Broome to the Clippers this summer to make room for LeBron James. LA then waived Broome, who began this season in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd.

What are the Wolves getting in the 6’9” forward? Does Broome have upside at an NBA level? Could Minnesota count on him to play meaningful minutes this season?

Broome brings limited scoring ability

Sunday night, Broome played against Minnesota’s G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. In 32 minutes off the bench, Broome scored 25 points and pulled in 11 rebounds on 7-of-11 from the floor and 1-of-3 from deep.

Johni Broome gettin' ACTIVE 🔥 The 6'9" forward notched a double-double with 25 PTS, 11 REB, and shot 64% from the field to help secure the W for the @WisconsinHerd 👏 pic.twitter.com/99ojDLyBW0 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 9, 2026

At 6’9” and roughly 244 pounds, Broome possesses a package of size and the low-post scoring he showed at college. That combination has led Broome to big scoring nights at a G League level, including a 50-point performance last season with the Delaware Blue Coats. But Jacob Moreno, who runs Sixers Country on Instagram and covers the team for Sixers On SI, believes Broome had too much of a post-centric skill set.

Moreno, who was among those in Philly disappointed that the Sixers selected Broome over Maxime Raynaud and Adou Thiero, saw Broome show flashes of a productive rebounder and passing hub with the ball in his hands.

However, Broome’s lack of three-point shooting and poor mobility held him back with the Sixers and will likely do the same in Minnesota.

Can Broome find a role in Minnesota?

Broome is still 24 years old. We have seen big men recently find success at an NBA level despite lacking mobility, but making up for it with crafty, around-the-rim play, such as Alperen Sengun and Derik Queen. Expecting Broome to reach either of those players’ levels is unfair and unlikely right now. But skill sets similar to his, which are largely outdated in the modern NBA, still exist in NBA rotations.

Johni Broome is a former SEC Player of the Year. He recorded a 50-point game in the G League last season and now joins the Timberwolves with upside. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolves reportedly like Broome’s size. He is a smart player who competes and can clean the glass. Broome joins Minnesota as a developmental project, and one still with upside. The only way he'll play meaningful minutes with the Timberwolves this season is if they suffer severe injuries in the front court and are in desperate need of some size. He will need to improve his mobility, especially on defense, to grow at an NBA level and certainly to fit into Minnesota’s defensive identity.

Until that happens, Broome’s current role at the NBA level will likely remain the same with the Wolves—not in a big-league rotation, but putting up big scoring numbers in the G League.

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