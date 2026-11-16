Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 16

Both the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a fast start in the 2026-27 season, and these division rivals will square off at Target Center on Monday.

Anthony Edwards (knee) has missed most of the season for the Wolves, yet they’ve been an elite defensive team around LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert and Ayo Dosunmu.

It’s impressive that the Wolves are off to a 9-4 start, but they did lose their last game against the Chicago Bulls. That was a disappointing loss for the Wolves, and they are slight favorites at home against Portland.

The Blazers have been one of the top teams in the Western Conference to open the season, winning nine of their first 12 games with Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija leading the way. This Portland team has a ton of great wing defenders, and it’s looking to break into the top six in the West after finishing with the No. 7 seed in the 2025-26 season.

These teams are both in the top 10 in the NBA in net rating, with Minnesota relying heavily on its defense to make that happen.

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s battle.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers +2.5 (-119)

Timberwolves -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Blazers: +114

Timberwolves: -135

Total

227.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 16

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, DAZN (MIN), NBA League Pass

Blazers record: 9-3

Timberwolves record: 9-4

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

Blazers Injury Report

Chris Youngblood – out

Vit Krejci – out

Ja Morant – out

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Joan Beringer – available

Jaylen Clark – out

Donte DiVincenzo – out

Anthony Edwards – out

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Rudy Gobert UNDER 9.5 Points (-104)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Gobert is an easy fade candidate against the Blazers:

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert remains one of the most important defensive forces in the league, but his offense has been extremely shaky this season.

Gobert is averaging just 7.3 points per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field even though most of his shots come from the painted area. That’s a major issue for the Timberwolves, as they need all the offense they can get with Anthony Edwards (knee) still out.

Oddsmakers have set this prop well above Gobert’s season average, which makes him an easy fade candidate against Portland.

The Blazers have a strong defensive center of their own in Donovan Clingan, and they rank eighth in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game. On top of that, Portland is 11th overall in defensive rating.

Gobert has just three games with 10 or more points, and he’s averaging just 5.8 shots per game. This line is way too high against a tough Portland defense.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Minnesota actually outranks Portland in net rating this season, an impressive feat with Edwards down for the the next several weeks with a knee injury. However, I can’t lay the points with the Timberwolves on Monday.

Portland is 8-4 against the spread this season, which includes an impressive 6-1 record on the road. Even with Ja Morant out, the Blazers have a ton of guard depth and have more offensive firepower than this short-handed Minnesota team.

Both of these squads are in the top-11 in the league in defensive rating, and the Blazers are one of the best shooting teams in the NBA (No. 2 in effective field goal percentage) through the first month.

The margin for error for Minnesota is really thin on offense, and the Blazers have several elite defenders such as Toumani Camara and Jrue Holiday to match up with LaMelo Ball.

I’ll take the points in what should be one of the best games of the night.

Pick: Blazers +2.5 (-119 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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