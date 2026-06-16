What Kyrie Irving Being 'Not Currently Available' Could Mean for the Wolves

Will the Wolves have to look beyond Kyrie Irving in their pursuit of a top-line point guard this offseason?

It has been suggested countless times that Minnesota could try to target Irving in a blockbuster trade this summer. However, according to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein, it appears that Irving may not be leaving Dallas.

"Dallas has been telling teams inquiring about Kyrie Irving — who would naturally interest both the Timberwolves and the Pistons — that the nine-time former All-Star is not currently available via trade," Stein wrote on The Stein Line on Monday.

Irving has been linked with a move to Minnesota after a report in late May suggested that Wolves star Anthony Edwards was "privately pushing for a healthy Kyrie Irving to join him with the T-Wolves." While on the older side (34) and with a significant injury history, Irving is certainly a risk. However, his playmaking and ball-handling skills would take pressure off of Edwards and get the young star into more catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Stein's reporting tracks with a note The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski had this weekend. In clarifying comments that were going viral about Irving being "a more realistic" option for Minnesota than Giannis Antetokounmpo, Krawczynski stated on Reddit, "As of right now, it seems unlikely that Kyrie leaves Dallas."

While Dallas is still in the early stages of a rebuild, they have certainly noticed the leaps the Spurs took over the past couple of seasons with a young roster and will hope to emulate similar strides with young forward Cooper Flagg. If that's the case, they will want a veteran point guard like Irving around to help open things up on the court for their young star.

If Irving isn't available for Minnesota to target, then what does that mean for their pursuit of a playmaking point guard?

While he doesn't necessarily fill the point guard description, it appears that Minnesota has sizeable competition in retaining guard Ayo Dosunmu. The Wolves acquired Dosunmu at the trade deadline in February. He went on to play a pivotal role down the stretch, averaging 14.4 points on 52% shooting from the field, including 41% from three-point range. In the playoffs, Dosunmu stepped into a larger role after the Achilles injury to Donte DiVincenzo, averaging 15.6 points, including scoring a staggering 43 points on 13-of-17 shooting in a key Game 4 win over the Nuggets in the first round.

Stein wrote on Sunday that his sources think Dosunmu could attract more than $15 million per year, and that "it's going to be competitive just keeping Dosunmu."

Outside of Irving and Dosunmu, there has been buzz about the long-term future of Ja Morant in Memphis. Other possible targets could include Clippers guard Darius Garland, who was traded at the deadline from Cleveland, New Orleans' Dejounte Murray, and Boston's Derrick White. There has also been talk this offseason about whether Orlando could put former Minnehaha Academy star Jalen Suggs on the trade block.

With the NBA Draft just one week away, fireworks could happen any day.