What the Timberwolves' Offseason Might Look Like Next Summer

The Minnesota Timberwolves' 2026 summer of change is over. Aside from a veteran's minimum contract, possibly Kevin Love, to fill the 15th and final roster spot, the Wolves have made their moves, and the 2026-27 roster is now set.

With LaMelo Ball set to be the backcourt running mate for Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu signed to a long-term extension, and Jonathan Kuminga in as the short-term power forward solution, the Wolves' future looks a lot clearer than it did a few short months ago.

Looking forward, the 2027 summer doesn't project to be filled with as much change as this year's offseason, but there are still several decisions the Timberwolves will need to make to keep the team viable at the top of the Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards super-max extension

One of the most consequential storylines of the 2026-27 season for the Wolves is whether or not Edwards makes it on any of the All-NBA teams. If he does, Edwards will immediately become eligible for the supermax.

What that means is the Wolves can offer Edwards a four-year, roughly $300 million contract extension on top of the two years that would be remaining on his deal, keeping him under contract with Minnesota through the 2032-33 season.

The Timberwolves could try to negotiate down to a lower contract number, but given Edwards' level of superstardom and Tim Connelly's seeming disinterest in haggling over just a few million dollars, the Wolves will likely give Edwards the largest amount they are allowed to offer.

While that contract number does seem astronomical, the Wolves should be happy to pay it if given the opportunity. Getting Edwards under contract for as many years as possible should be the primary goal for any organization. If costs need to be cut, that can be done elsewhere on the roster.

Rudy Gobert's player option

Rudy Gobert is the only core member of the Wolves roster who is not locked into a long-term deal. He has two years left on his contract, with the second year being a player option, making next offseason a decision point for both Gobert and the Timberwolves.

Two years ago, Gobert declined a $46.6 million player option to re-sign with the Timberwolves for three years and $110 million. In doing so, he lowered his contract number for the 2025-26 season by nearly $7 million.

Oct 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks a shot from Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gobert and the Timberwolves could make a similar decision next offseason, or possibly sooner. Gobert could again decline his player option and sign a multi-year extension at a lower average annual value, giving the Timberwolves added flexibility while Gobert receives a larger sum of guaranteed money.

It's difficult to know at this point if either the Wolves or Gobert would be interested in getting an extension done before Gobert hits free agency, but if they are, something like a three-year $90 deal might make a lot of sense for both team and player.

A new contract for Donte DiVincenzo?

When Donte DiVincenzo tore his Achilles in the Playoffs in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets, the Wolves were left with a decision. Do they trade DiVincenzo and his $12.5 million expiring contract ahead of what will largely be an injury-lost season, or do they keep him on the roster and look to bring him back in free agency?

Minnesota chose the latter, as they still see DiVincenzo as a core part of their team. Whether DiVincenzo is able to return to the court this season or not, there is still value in his contract expiring on the Wolves' books, as it would make him much easier to re-sign next offseason.

DiVincenzo's recover from injury will play a large role in both the contract amount he will receive and the Wolves' willingness to bring him back. If the Wolves and DiVincenzo do decide to run it back, Dosunmu's $22.4 million per year deal could be a solid baseline.

Luxury tax bill

This season will be the third straight season the Timberwolves are a luxury tax team. As their salary cap stands now, the Wolves will be on the hook for a nearly $22 million luxury tax bill, bringing the three-year total that ownership has paid to more than $121 million.

While former majority owner Marc Lore and current co-owner Alex Rodriguez deserve credit for paying that large sum of money, the real test comes next offseason when Minnesota becomes a luxury tax repeater team.

This means that the amount of luxury tax jumps up by as much as triple, depending on the level of spending. If the Wolves have the same amount of player salaries in 2027-28 as they do now, their luxury tax bill will be $57.5 million.

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) moves the ball during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With new majority owner Marc Stad taking over, it is unknown what level of spending the Timberwolves ownership will be willing to commit. The assumption, given that Stad was previously an active minority partner, is that Stad will have a similar willingness to spend as Lore did, but only time will tell if that is true.

The Wolves could try to dip under the luxury tax in an attempt to reset their repeater penalties, but that would likely require letting one or both of Gobert and DiVincenzo walk while replacing them with vet minimums and Kuminga-level additions.

It also takes two seasons outside of the luxury tax to fully reset the repeater penalties, meaning the Timberwolves would have limited avenues to improve their team for multiple seasons during the primes of Edwards, Ball, and Jaden McDaniels.

More likely is that the Timberwolves reduce their salary total slightly from this year's level, which would greatly reduce their luxury tax bill. The Wolves could still bring back Gobert and DiVincenzo to the deals laid out above, replace Kuminga with a small signing or trade, and fill out the rest of the roster with minimum players, while keeping the luxury tax bill at a similar level even with the added repeater penalties.

Lastly, they could just go full steam ahead and spend crazy amounts of money with little regard for the luxury tax or any of the boring spreadsheet stuff. They could take on a big-money player in a trade before bringing back Gobert and DiVincenzo while paying no mind to the relatively low cost as an ultra-wealthy billionaire.

That final option is certainly the route Timberwolves fans hope they take.

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