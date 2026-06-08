Wolves Officially Unveil New Uniforms, Courts to Fans at Target Center

The Timberwolves' new uniforms may have leaked on the internet over a week ago, but they were officially unveiled by the team in a well-attended event at Target Center on Sunday evening.

If you haven't already seen them, the Wolves are going back to their original 1989-1996 style with a trio of jerseys: The white association edition, blue icon edition, and black statement edition. All three uniforms say WOLVES on the chest and feature bright green and blue prominently. There's a new M logo on the waistline of the shorts.

White

Blue

Black

Thoughts

It's hard to overstate how much of an upgrade these jerseys are from the Wolves' previous (2017-26) primary jerseys, the blue and white ones that had an awkward block stripe above the chest lettering. Those were either merely fine or outright bad, depending on your opinion. These modernized classics are all quite sharp.

The improvement cannot be overstated. pic.twitter.com/fS9AiW8vOT — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) June 7, 2026

The white jerseys, which are fairly similar to the Wolves' extremely popular 2023-24 classic throwbacks, are excellent. The blues are also great. And the black jerseys are outstanding as well. Some have complained about the blue stripe on the black jersey, but I think it pops. I'm not sure why Jaden McDaniels wore a white undershirt when modeling those — it'll look better with a black undershirt or none at all.

One complaint some fans have had, which I think is fair, is that there's no variety with all three jerseys saying WOLVES. No "Minnesota" or "Timberwolves." It'll be interesting to see what kind of alternates the Wolves mix into the rotation next season or beyond.

Logo

The Wolves are going back to the Old Shep as their primary logo. It's a classic.

Courts

One element of this rebrand that hadn't been leaked ahead of Sunday's event was the court. The Wolves' primary court will feature their new logo and lean into the bright blue, with green trees under the baskets.

Also unveiled was a court to go with the black statement jerseys, not unlike when the Wolves used a retro court to go with their KG-era black trees alternates last season. This one leans into the bacl and green, with more trees around the edge of the court and the new alternate logo in the middle.

KG reaction

"This is fly, man," Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett said in a reaction video posted by the team. "All three of them are fly."