Wolves-Spurs Series Predictions From the Timberwolves On SI Staff

The conference semifinals get started with Game 1 between the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs and the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, which means it's time to reveal staff predictions for the best-of-seven series.

Before we reveal our picks, let's go back to the first-round predictions to see who was right and wrong when picking between the Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. I picked the Wolves in five, while Will Ragatz and Jonathan Harrison had the Wolves advancing in six and seven games, respectively. Tony Liebert was the odd man out, picking the Nuggets to win the series.

Joe Nelson: Wolves in 6

The Spurs might win the next five NBA titles, but I firmly believe a team has to take its playoff lumps before winning the 'ship. OKC had to learn from losing to the Mavericks in the conference semifinals in 2024, and then they whipped everybody in 2025.

It's just a fact of life in the NBA that no one enters the playoff arena and is crowned king right away. Michael Jordan took his beatings from the Pistons. LeBron James didn't get the crown until he signed with Miami. Tim Duncan took his lumps from the Jazz. Kobe Bryant's Lakers were bounced by the Jazz and Spurs in consecutive seasons before winning three straight titles.

April 13, 1997; Inglewood, CA; Los Angeles' Kobe Bryant drives to the basket past Utah's John Stockton during the Lakers' 100-98 win over the Jazz. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK | USA Today-USA TODAY NETWORK

This is how it works. Victor Wembanyama might be the greatest player to ever live when it's all said and done, but just like everybody else, he'll have to suffer the pain of losing in the postseason. Lucky for Minnesotans, it's going to be Anthony Edwards and company, who have taken their lumps the past two seasons, teaching Wemby and the young Spurs a valuable lesson.

Side note: Did the doubters not just watch the Wolves embarrass the Nuggets with a depleted roster? Ant-Man is coming back, and so is Ayo Dosunmu. The West might be in trouble if the Wolves can stay healthy.

Will Ragatz: Spurs in 6

I am truly so tempted to pick the Wolves to get back to the conference finals for a third straight year, using their postseason experience and a storybook Anthony Edwards return to upset a young Spurs team that's new to this stage. I just can't quite bring myself to do it.

Victor Wembanyama is unlike anything the NBA has ever seen before; the jump to Wemby’s rim protection after facing Nikola Jokic is like going from North Dakota to San Diego when it comes to beach life.

In addition to Edwards’ uncertain status, the loss of Donte DiVincenzo hurts in a series where the Wolves will need to hit outside shots. The Spurs also have dynamic guards in De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and ascending rookie Dylan Harper, as well as several wings who can shoot it. Minnesota has a chance in this series if Ayo Dosunmu is healthy and Edwards returns at some point, but it's a daunting task without much margin for error.

Tony Liebert: Spurs in 7

The health of Anthony Edwards is the biggest question looming over the Timberwolves-Spurs series, but they showed us against Denver that they can be a live underdog without their three best guards. Ayo Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr. are probably the two biggest X-factors on Minnesota's roster. If they can continue to elevate their games, they could pull off another upset, but San Antonio is a more complete team than the Nuggets. I think Minnesota continues to punch above its weight, but comes up just short in a back-and-forth series.

Jonathan Harrison: Spurs in 6

The Wolves dealt with a lot in that first-round series against the Nuggets. How much of that emotional exhaustion will carry over into this series? Minnesota will need to dig deep as it'll have to deal with San Antonio's numerous weapons.

Rudy Gobert was clearly motivated to show off his defensive prowess in the first round. Mission accomplished. He'll have to take it to another level against the Spurs, attempting to limit Wembanayama's impact. Ant's return will obviously play a key role in whether the Wolves can mount an early fight, or if they'll return to Minneapolis down 0-2.

The mounting injuries are certainly concerning, and with how much that first round against Denver took out of them, I'm concerned about Minnesota's ability to do it again.