3 Biggest Takeaways from Blazers’ Tough Loss to Suns
The Portland Trail Blazers dropped their second straight game on Saturday, falling to the Phoenix Suns 113-97 after back-to-back matchups with two Western Conference playoff teams. Following a hard-fought game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland showed resilience but ultimately came up short, slipping to a 2-4 overall record and 1-2 on the road.
Despite a valiant effort, the Blazers struggled to keep pace with the Suns. Here are the three main takeaways from their performance.
First, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant led the charge for Portland, each contributing 20 points. Simons overcame a rough start, missing his first six shots, but found his rhythm to finish 8-for-25 from the field, including four 3-pointers. Grant was similarly productive, adding seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block over 39 minutes. While four of the five starters scored in double figures, forward Toumani Camara was the exception, leaving the team in need of stronger offensive contributions from him and the bench overall.
The second takeaway centers on the Blazers’ difficult third quarter. The team’s struggles in third periods this season continued, as they managed only 18 points while allowing Phoenix to score a staggering 44. Heading into the game, the Blazers were ranked 28th in third-quarter scoring margin, averaging -8.5, and this period once again exposed their weaknesses in making effective mid-game adjustments. Though they rallied in the fourth quarter, the deficit proved too great to overcome. Consistency across all four quarters remains an issue, as slow third quarters consistently leave Portland playing catch-up.
Finally, three-point shooting—or lack thereof—played a significant role in the loss. While the Blazers hit 8 of 19 threes for 42.1% before halftime, they struggled to maintain that pace, finishing the game 14-for-43 from beyond the arc, or 32.6%. In the modern NBA, three-point shooting is critical for maintaining a competitive edge, and Portland’s inconsistent three-point performance hampered them down the stretch. Ultimately, their overall field goal shooting fell to 33.3% (37-for-111), and they simply didn’t generate enough offense to match the Suns.
As the Blazers look ahead to a rematch with the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday—the third time they’ll meet in two weeks— they’ll need to address their third-quarter woes and find a more reliable rhythm from deep if they want to bounce back.
Although their record doesn't reflect that, the Trail Blazers are competing in games they have no business in.
