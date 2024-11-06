3 Takeaways from Blazers' Surprise Revenge Win vs Pelicans
In something of a surprise, the tanking Portland Trail Blazers have now improved to a 2-1 record against the New Orleans Pelicans in this young 2024-25 NBA season, by vanquishing the Pelicans 118-100 on Monday night. By notching this victory, Portland has also knocked New Orleans — who ostensibly is contending — to an identical 3-5 overall record on the year.
Here are our takeaways.
Anfernee Simons Continues To Build His Trade Value — Or Is He Getting Too Good To Flip?
Simons, 25, has thrived in his new role as Portland's full-time starting point guard. Last year, he had been the Trail Blazers' starting shooting guard, but was shifted down a spot above Scoot Henderson to start this season. He scored a game-high 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field (3-of-8 from long range) and 1-of-1 shooting from the foul line, while also dishing out four dimes, grabbing one rebound and swiping a steal in 34:06 of action.
Why Has Toumani Camara Looked Better Than Deni Avdija So Far?
Avdija was Portland's prized acquisition this summer. Portland surrendered its rights to 2024 NBA Draft No. 14 pick Bub Carrington, a 2029 first round selection, a pair of future second rounders, and 2023 Sixth Man of the Year combo guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Washington Wizards in exchange for the 6-foot-9 combo forward, who's been starting at shooting guard while Shaedon Sharpe recuperates from a shoulder injury.
But Avidja has really struggled to find his shot this year. That extended to Monday's game, in which Avdija played just 20:45, scoring seven points on 2-of-5 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, dishing out six assists, grabbing four boards, and swiping three steals.
Camara, meanwhile, has emerged as an enticing defensive with a newfound willingness to let it fly from deep. He scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field (2-of-5 from long range) and 2-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, grabbed five rebounds, passed for four assists, stole one ball and blocked a shot, while posting a +15 plus-minus to Avdija's -7.
Will Camara be Portland's starting small forward when Shaedon Sharpe returns?
Read More: (Metaphorical) Shots Fired at Blazers for Deni Avdija Trade
The Blazers Enjoyed A Massive Foul Line Advantage
Portland didn't connect on enough of its foul shots, but it did take a robust 24 (making just 16). New Orleans shot a far more efficient 14-of-16.
More Trail Blazers: Portland's Jerami Grant Listed as 'Dream' Trade Target For West Rival