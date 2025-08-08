Adam Silver Reacts to Blazers' Bizarre Ownership 'Situation'
For better or worse, ownership groups can either help take a sports franchise to new heights...or completely crater it with negligence, incompetency, indecisiveness normally rooted in selfishness, and strange decision-making.
In this case, the future of the Portland Trail Blazers is firmly up in the air. When owner Paul Allen passed away in 2018, his sister Jody became the executor of his estate. While she doesn't technically own the Blazers (or the Seattle Seahawks), it's essentially up to her to determine what happens with both entities.
A Sports Business Journal piece written by Bruce Schoenfeld broke down the mess surrounding the ownership situation with the Blazers. To say the least, the parameters set in place make this entire scene very complicated.
"Yet from another perspective, Jody Allen isn’t an owner at all. Technically, she is the executor of Paul Allen’s estate and the sole trustee of his assets. She represents the Blazers on the NBA’s board of governors and casts the Seahawks’ vote at the NFL’s equivalent, but eventually she is required by the terms of Paul Allen’s will to sell both teams. And when she does sell them, she won’t get the money.
That makes her relationship with the two franchises among the strangest in the history of American sports."
When further pressed on the topic, NBA commissioner Adam Silver didn't mince words as to what he thinks of this ordeal.
“I certainly never dealt with a situation like this, and I was involved with the league for over two decades before I became commissioner.”
Making sense of this situation will take time and perspective, and it's something that is made more difficult by the familial situation with Allen's late sister in charge of things.
"At the time of his death, Paul Allen’s holdings had an estimated value of around $20 billion. That made his estate the largest of any American in history, and probably anyone ever. It was also spectacularly complicated. “There are many things that still need to be unwound,” says attorney Allen Israel of the Seattle firm Foster Garvey, who has represented the Allens and their interests since 1985."
Some evaluations have the Blazers being worth close to $4 billion. It could be a situation where Allen is waiting for the perfect ownership group to come around and keep the team in the city. However, the longer this drags on, the more difficult it'll be for the Blazers to progress as a credible threat in the Western Conference.
