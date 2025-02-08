Anthony Edwards Injury Status For Blazers vs Timberwolves
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves today as they look to keep the winning ways going strong. Portland has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the past few weeks, winning six straight games.
The team has won nine of their last 10 and has seen themselves vault into the playoff race. While it may be unlikely still, the Trail Blazers could make a run toward the postseason if this success on the court continues.
Going up against the Timberwolves won't be easy as they have also been on a tear of late. Minnesota has won two straight games and seven of their last 10 contests.
Heading into this game, the Timberwolves could be down a few players, however. Star guard Anthony Edwards has landed on the injury report ahead of this matchup as he deals with some right hip soreness.
The Timberwolves have listed Edwards as questionable for this game, leaving his status in doubt for the matchup.
For the season, Edwards has posted 27.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. The explosive star has been everything that the Timberwolves have needed and they become a very different team without him on the court.
If Edwards is forced to miss this game, Portland will receive a gift. Having this game be in Minnesota is already to the Timberwolves' advantage but Edwards is a killer on the court.
Edwards has emerged as one of the best players in the entire NBA and can take over a game on a nightly basis. In his last contest, Edwards dropped 41 points to take down the Houston Rockets.
Portland is going to have their hands full in this matchup but this team has been rolling of late. If they can play with the same energy and focus that they have been, a win isn't out of the realm of possibility.
We should know closer to game start whether or not Edwards will take the court today.
