Blazers Emerge as Big Winners in Blockbuster Bucks-Wizards Trade
The NBA trade deadline is slightly over 24 hours away, and the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards decided to get things going before Thursday.
The Wizards traded away Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and second-round draft compensation to the Bucks in exchange for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick swap to Washington.
This trade isn't the biggest compared to Saturday night's trade (nothing will be), but it certainly changes the dynamic of both teams involved.
While that is the case, the Blazers also benefit from this deal.
The Wizards received a 2028 first-round pick swap from the Bucks, but because the Blazers have the right to the Bucks' selection in that draft, the Blazers will receive the most favorable pick.
The Athletic's Eric Nehm shared via.
This comes after the 2023 blockbuster three-team trade between the Bucks, Blazers, and Phoenix Suns that landed Damian Lillard in Milwaukee.
In that blockbuster trade, which occurred prior to the 2023-24 season, the Blazers received the rights to swap first-round draft picks with Milwaukee in 2028 and 2030.
Lillard had spent his first 11 years in Portland, and the thought was that he would never leave. However, his loyalty grew weary, and he wanted to go to a place where he could win.
Many teams were in the running for Lillard, but the Bucks ended up winning the sweepstakes.
Nonetheless, this trade shook up the landscape in the Eastern Conference, and it certainly could be the same for the entire NBA as we approach the deadline.
The Blazers are a team that could make some significant shakeups by Thursday.
Although the Blazers are one of the hottest teams in the league as things stand, they are still in rebuild mode.
The Blazers are expected to trade away several of their veteran players, including Robert Williams III, Jerami Grant, and Deandre Ayton.
The odds of them trading all of them are quite low; however, it is possible that they trade at least one of them.
The Blazers are a team to watch as we approach noon PT Thursday. Many NBA teams will undergo significant changes, and the same could be said for Portland by the end of it.
