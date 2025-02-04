Blazers Recall Key Pieces from Rip City Remix
The NBA trade deadline has already started its frenzy. Two massive trades have already happened ahead of the deadline, neither of which included the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland is expected to be a seller at the deadline, but there are only two days left for them to do that. They have been focused on giving their young guys a chance to play as much as possible.
They have to figure out which young guys they want to be part of their core moving forward. It's unclear which young guys they want, but it seems unlikely that they move on from either Scoot Henderson or Shaedon Sharpe.
Read more: Blazers Set Asking Price for Robert Williams III in Trade Talks: Report
Portland is committed to getting as many of their young guys playing time as possible. That's why they have decided to recall center Duop Reath and forward Rayan Rupert from their G League team.
The Blazers could also be recalling these players because a trade is imminent. These are the kinds of rumors that start up this time of year when players get called up from the G League and when players start popping up on the injury report.
Both of these players are young guys who need more minutes in order to develop as basketball players. The more minutes they can get, the better.
Even though the Trail Blazers have been playing some great basketball lately, they haven't made a dent in the Western Conference standings. They remain 13th in the West.
Because of this, the Blazers are looking to sell off as many pieces as they can that will give them solid returns. They want as many picks as they can get.
More Trail Blazers news: Chauncey Billups Reveals Biggest X-Factor to Blazers Recent Success
Portland has to pivot into more of a tanking mode soon. It's the only way for this season to not be a waste.
Making the playoffs was a goal for this team before the season. It's a goal that they won't be able to complete this season due to a multitude of factors.
Reath is averaging 2.2 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game so far this year. Rupert is averaging 2.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game this season.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Blazers News: Chauncey Billups Wants Opponents to Challenge Shaedon Sharpe More Often
Chauncey Billups Reveals Biggest X-Factor to Blazers Recent Success
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.