Bam Adebayo Injury Status for Blazers vs Heat
Will three-time All-Star Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo be able to play through his latest injury against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night?
According to the league's most recent injury report, the 6-foot-9 big man out of Kentucky is available to play through what is being described as a lower back contusion.
Elsewhere on the Heat's injury report, Keshad Johnson is available to suit up through left shoulder inflammation.
Swingman Josh Richardson (right heel inflammation), guard Dru Smith (left Achilles surgery rehabilitation), and two-way player Isaiah Stevens (on assignment to the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce) are all on the shelf.
The Trail Blazers will be missing at least two key young pieces. Rookie center Donovan Clingan will miss a fourth straight game with a sprained left ankle, two-time All-Defensive wing Matisse Thybulle is unavailable with a right ankle sprain. Two-way player Taze Moore and young guard Rayan Rupert are on assignment to Portland's NBAGL affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
Adebayo has taken a surprising step backwards offensively for the 21-20 Heat this season. If he's available, he should give the 14-28 Trail Blazers plenty of guff on defense, however.
This year, the 27-year-old two-time Olympic gold medalist is averaging 15.7 points, his lowest output since 2018-19, on a middling .454/.277/.720 slash line — those shooting numbers are just okay for a wing or guard, but disastrous for a center, especially one who plays primarily in the paint. Adebayo is also pulling down 9.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks a night across 40 healthy games.
Given six-time All-Star Heat small forward Jimmy Butler's consistent absenteeism (either thanks to injury or team suspension) and Adebayo's regression as a scorer, if any Heat player is going to make the All-Star team this season, it's looking like 2022 Sixth Man of the Year shooting guard Tyler Herro, who has taken a major leap as a scorer.
Through 41 contests this season, the 25-year-old is averaging 24.0 points while slashing .478/.407/.866, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
Tuesday's road clash tips off at 4:30 p.m. PT at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
