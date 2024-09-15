Bizarre Trail Blazers Summer Decision Stuns Expert
The Portland Trail Blazers stunned the basketball world in June's 2024 NBA Draft when the club opted to take the best player available. Two-time NCAA champion University of Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan, projected by many as a top-five draft pick, was surprisingly still available by the time Portland's No. 7 pick arrived.
Despite fielding three rotation-caliber centers already, Portland general manager Joe Cronin opted to maximize talent over need. Starting center Deandre Ayton is the priciest player rostered. The 26-year-old put up competent numbers, but is lacking in the defensive department — Clingan's specialty. Ayton is earning $69.6 million across the final two years of his current contract, a price so bloated he may not be able to fetch much on the trade market unless he seriously rehabilitates his value. The 7-foot Arizona product's 16.7 points on 57 percent field goal shooting and 82.3 percent foul line shooting, 11.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks a night may be impressive numbers in a vacuum, but not impressive enough to warrant his salary without above-average defense — or so the thinking apparently goes.
But Portland will need to feature Ayton in a major way this season to boost that trade value, while simultaneously trying to lose as often as possible, with its sights set on the 2025 NBA Draft class likely to be toplined by Duke freshman power forward Cooper Flagg. It's a delicate balance to strike on a roster that also includes All-Defensive Second Team veteran big man Robert Williams III, who seems more movable thanks to the fairly reasonable two years and $25.7 million left on his deal. Duop Reath, a 27-year-old rookie last year, proved that he could at the very least be a legitimate backup big on a lottery team. But he may feel the squeeze the most, given Clingan's intriguing upside.
Read More: Trail Blazers News: Portland May Be Looking to Trade Centers This Offseason
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes also feels that the club's decision to go all-in on four rotation-level fives may not be the savviest roster-building move to have made this summer.
"Time will tell whether Donovan Clingan was the right call at No. 7, but the Blazers need to figure out how to give the rookie center enough reps to prove himself. Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III and Duop Reath are part of a logjam at the 5 that could prevent Clingan from seeing much time," Hughes writes.
"Williams is a clear trade candidate, and Portland should be willing to move Ayton for neutral value at its first opportunity. At the moment, though, the Blazers are overstuffed at center," Hughes adds.
It seems unlikely that the club will finish with all four centers still on its roster, at least if Cronin can help it.
More Trail Blazers: Reporters Skeptical Blazers Will Keep 2 Young Stars in Portland Long-Term