Blazers' Anfernee Simons Unpacks Buzzer Beater to Take Down Nuggets
The Portland Trail Blazers ended a six-game losing streak in the most dramatic fashion, defeating the Denver Nuggets with a huge buzzer-beating one-handed drive by Anfernee Simons. This moment is huge for both Portland and Simons, as the Blazers desperately needed a win, and Simons needed a big-time confidence booster.
Early in the fourth quarter, Portland appeared in control taking a 17-point lead against Denver, but by the final minute of the contest, the Trail Blazers completely squandered the lead with the Nuggets bringing it to within two.
Throughout the final quarter, the Blazers struggled to finish baskets, while NBA veteran Russell Westbrook and star point guard Jamal Murray took turns trading baskets to stage a huge comeback. The Nuggets seemed to grasp all the momentum in the right moments as Murray tied the game up at 121, and a pair of free throws from former NBA MVP Nikola Jočić tied the game back up at 124.
The Blazers displayed poise in the final seconds, as Simons took the ball out at the top of the key, walked the clock down, and drove to the basket to complete a game-winning, buzzer-beating layup. Simons's quickness off the dribble easily got him passed his first defender, Russell Westbrook, leaving little to no time for any other Nugget to recover and help.
Following the premier moment by the 25-year-old, he spoke on the comfortability he felt in the final moments leading up to the big-time shot.
“Got a shot off I feel pretty comfortable shooting and it went it,” said Simons, who scored 28 points with 10 assists. “Definitely got to the area I wanted, for sure. You’re pretty used to getting double-teamed (in those situations); you kind of expect it. But when you get a one-on-one opportunity, you have to seize it.”
Drawing up a last second uncontested layup doesn’t seem ideal for a head coach, but coach Chauncey Billups says he was just happy getting the last shot.
“I just wanted to make sure we got the last shot,” Billups said. “I felt he did a pretty good job of getting to the basket. I thought they were going to fire on him late. I told him, I don’t know who’s going to take this last shot, just make sure we get the last shot. And if they fire on him, I’m comfortable with any of you guys to take it.
Simons finished with one of his season’s best performances scoring 28 points and dishing out 10 assists. Amid all the chatter of trade talks involving Simons, this performance could be a reminder of how valuable he is to the team.
More on Trail Blazers; Blazers Guard Anfernee Simons Could Land With East Contender in New Trade Odds