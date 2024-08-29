Blazers Announce 10th Annual Rip City Rally Tour Community Event
The Portland Trail Blazers announced their 10th annual Rip City Rally Tour of Oregon. This event will have ambassadors from both the Trail Blazers and Moda Health visiting cities throughout most of Western Oregon.
This event is a way to connect with the communities in the state, highlighting that the Trail Blazers are the team in Oregon. It also helps Moda Health establish healthy communities throughout the state as well.
The event will start on September 16 in Coos Bay. It heads to Florence on September 17 before going to Toledo and then joins the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians in Siletz.
The rally heads to Corvallis as well, before they close everything out in Woodburn on September 20. This will be a special 10-year celebration of the event to commemorate a decade of excellence.
The event started back in 2013 and has visited 37 cities during that time. It has traveled over 5,4000 miles all across the state of Oregon, including heading to Medford and Pendleton.
This year, they plan to travel over 460 miles around the state. They will also visit different schools in the area as well to have panels and different activities.
"Trail Blazers and Moda Health representatives will visit area elementary, middle and high schools, engaging with students through career panels, school assemblies and P.E. activities. Each day’s activities will conclude with a community fair from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at which fans can expect games, giveaways and fun activities with Trail Blazers mascots Blaze the Trail Cat and Douglas Fur, along with BlazerDancers, bringing energy, entertainment and community connection to each stop.
"Each day, Moda Health’s booth at the fair will feature information and activities to encourage healthy living, as well as a raffle that attendees can enter for a chance to win an outdoor fun kit that includes a cooler, travel speaker, T-shirt and other swag. Any Moda Health and/or Delta Dental of Oregon member can also present their physical or digital membership card and receive a special gift."
While the Trail Blazers aren't expected to be one of the better teams in the NBA this season, they still have a loyal fanbase. Portland is a good basketball city and they always rally around this team each season.
This event helps to bring the organization closer to the communities and has done a great job while it's been in existence.
