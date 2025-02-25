Blazers Announce More Details About Bill Walton Tribute Night
The Portland Trail Blazers have revealed more details about their upcoming Bill Walton tribute night.
More news: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Offers Heartfelt Thoughts About Blazers Legend Bill Walton During UCLA Game
The honor will take place in the team's next home game on March 9 when they take on the Detroit Pistons.
"Walton will be honored throughout the night with in-game videos looking back on his historic Hall of Fame career and impact on and off the court. Members of the Walton family will be in attendance and involved in various in-game moments, as well as Trail Blazers alumni, including members of the 1977 Championship team, that played alongside “Big Red”."
"Fans attending the game will receive a special Bill Walton tie-dyed headband upon entering Moda Center. Take a trip down memory lane by walking the 100-Level concourse to see special memorabilia on display from Walton’s career and capture a photo at a special tie-dye 360 photo booth to take home a Walton Tribute Night memory to cherish. Rip City Clothing will have special Walton items on sale, including the jersey patch that the Trail Blazers have worn all season long and a tie-dye wristband set, with all net proceeds going to the Maurice Lucas Foundation. Stay in your seats for halftime for a special performance from a Grateful Dead tribute band – the Garcia Birthday Band!"
The team has also aligned the night with their second annual Grateful Dead Group ticket offer. Fans who buy this ticket package will get a limited-edition tie-dyed Grateful Dead and Trail Blazers collab shirt.
Walton is one of the better players in the Trail Blazers history, helping the team win a title in 1977. The big man was a two-time NBA All-Star in 1977 and 1978.
He earned the NBA MVP award during the 1978 season and was selected All-NBA First Team that same year. Walton is one of the better big men from his era and was loved by many around the NBA.
This will be a great tribute for his career and time with the Trail Blazers organization.
More Trail Blazers:
Blazers’ Playoff Hunt Could Sabotage Their Long-Term Success
Blazers Forward Believes He Can Solve Teams' Biggest Issue
Deni Avdija Reveals Biggest Problems Blazers Still Need to Address
Blazers Star Scoot Henderson is Developing Similar to Trae Young
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.