Deni Avdija Reveals Biggest Problems Blazers Still Need to Address
The Portland Trail Blazers have fully committed to trying to win as much as they can this year. After standing pat at the trade deadline, they are trying as hard as they can to make the playoffs.
In order to do that, they have to rise at least three spots in the Western Conference standings. Right now, they sit 13th and are 4.5 games behind that final play-in spot.
Portland does have a light schedule in the second half of the season. They have an opportunity to make a run if they can stay healthy and fix some of their problems.
Read more: Trail Blazers Have a Perfect Record When This Rare Feat Happens
The Trail Blazers are one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to rebounding. They are in the bottom ten in the league when it comes to that.
Deni Avdija is one of the players who the Blazers count on for rebounding at the forward spot. He was displeased with how the Blazers rebounded in their recent game against the Lakers.
“I think we played well in the second half,” said Avdija. “The energy was up, we were playing together, we were making stops on defense and controlling the rebound. I think that was the most important. But first half, too many second-chance points for them, too many second offensive rebounds.”
Portland was better in that regard in their last two games against the Hornets and Jazz, winning both games. Still, they have to be more consistent on the boards in order to collect more wins.
More Trail Blazers news: Trail Blazers Made Shocking Franchise History in Historic Win Over Hornets
The Blazers think that they can make a real run at the playoffs if they are able to get healthy. They are still missing some key guys, including Deandre Ayton.
Avdija thinks that if they team can improve their rebounding, they are good enough to get to that tenth spot. Once they're in that spot, they have a shot to play their way into the playoffs.
So far this season, Avdija is averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Offers Heartfelt Thoughts About Blazers Legend Bill Walton During UCLA Game
Blazers Star Scoot Henderson is Developing Similar to Trae Young
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.