Blazers Are Disrupting NBA Playoff Race: What to Know
Entering the NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers were an afterthought within the Western Conference. Following a last-place finish last season, Portland was hoping to just be a little more competitive this year.
The key point for this team throughout this season was the continued growth and development of their young players. That has happened but something else has taken place in Portland.
The Trail Blazers have been much more competitive than many would have ever thought and they remain very much locked into playoff contention. Entering the batch of games today, Portland is only five games back of the final Play-In spot in the West standings.
With a month and a half left to go in the regular season, the Trail Blazers have a real shot at actually returning to postseason play. It won't be easy and will take a total team effort down the stretch of the season but it's entirely in the realm of possibility.
The Trail Blazers have an uphill battle to climb as there are a few teams ahead of them in the standings. Portland holds a record of 27-34 for the year, sitting in 12th place within the Western Conference standings.
The Phoenix Suns sit right above them and they have a record of 28-33 for the year. Phoenix has struggled of late, winning only two of their past 10 games overall.
If the Trail Blazers could surpass the Suns, it would make things much easier. The two sides have split the season series at 2-2, with each team winning both games on their home floor.
The Dallas Mavericks hold the final Play-In spot right now with a record of 32-29 for the season. Just ahead of them is the Sacramento Kings, holding a record of 31-28.
For the Trail Blazers to get into the postseason, the best chance would be to overtake the Sacramento Kings. Currently, Portland holds a 2-1 series advantage over Sacramento from their previous matchups this season.
The two sides have another game between each other on March 27 in Sacramento. If Portland can continue to play well until then and the Kings drop a few games, this game could have massive playoff implications.
All in all, the Trail Blazers' path to the playoffs will be tough but this team believes. Weirder things have happened in the past and Portland seems determined to see this through to let the cards fall as they may.
