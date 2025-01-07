Blazers Injury Report: Latest on Jerami Grant, Deni Avdija
On Wednesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers will play the New Orleans Pelicans in their 36th game of the 2024-25 season.
The Blazers will look to get into the win column, but they may need to do so without their two key forwards, Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija.
Grant continues to be out with a face contusion, while Avdija is listed as questionable with a right wrist sprain.
Grant will miss his fifth consecutive outing while he recovers from a facial contusion. With the veteran forward sidelined, Kris Murray should continue to see a significant bump in playing time.
Avdija is in danger of missing his first contest of the season on Wednesday due to a right wrist injury. If the 23-year-old forward is ruled out, Murray will also likely fill in for Avdija.
This story will be updated...