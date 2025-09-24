Blazers Big Man Predicted to Take Massive Leap This Season
When you're 21 years of age and already have the nickname "Cling Kong" for your ability to swat anything that moves away from the rim, there's a good chance a breakout season is on the horizon.
Soon-to-be second year center Donovan Clingan has a world of upside, and the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping it continues to become realized heading into this year.
The Connecticut native is primed to be the team's starting center with the departure of Deandre Ayton and despite the drafting of fellow big man Yang Hansen in this year's NBA Draft.
Noted ESPN pundit Kevin Pelton believes a breakout season is inevitable for Clingan.
"As a rookie, Clingan was immediately one of the NBA's top rim protectors. He swatted 7.5% of opponent 2-point attempts while on the court, second in the league to Victor Wembanyama. Clingan's offensive game is still a work in progress and he averaged only 19.8 minutes. Portland buying out Deandre Ayton opens up a starting role for Clingan, who averaged double-figure rebounds (10.0 per game) in 37 starts last season. If he averages a double-double and 2-plus blocks, Clingan should sneak into the top 100."
As mentioned in the paragraph, Clingan's prowess in protecting the paint is already at an elite level despite the small sample size. In 19.8 MPG last year, Clingan averaged a whopping 1.6 BPG. Arguably as impressive of a stat, he also gobbled up 7.9 RPG during that time on the court.
Clingan has a real nose for the ball. This stems from phenomenal anticipatory skills, above-average coordination from a man his size, and his considerable frame. Clingan is nearly impossible to move off the block, and once he garners inside rebounding position, it's very difficult for the opposing player to dislodge him from his preferred spot on the floor.
There's a real sense of knowing where to be on the floor. Positionally, Clingan mitigates his lack of vertical explosiveness with sound fundamentals. It's very promising for the future that he's already demonstrating these traits at such a young age.
With Portland expected to be a very good defensive team this year, a step-up from Clingan and his game could result in a realistic shot at making the play-in tournament.
