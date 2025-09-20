Blazers' Damian Lillard Reveals Plan for New GM Role with Alma Mater
Further details on returning Portland Trail Blazers nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard's side hustle, as the general manager of his alma mater Weber State, have been revealed.
Lillard, 35, ruptured his Achilles tendon during his then-Milwaukee Bucks' doomed five-game first-round playoff series loss to the Indiana Pacers. Bucks general manager Jon Horst stretched and waived him out of his remaining $112.6 million contract — and will now pay him $22.5 million not to play for Milwaukee across the next five seasons.
So Lillard has been on a bit of a nostalgia kick this summer. First, he re-signed with Portland — where he had spent his first 12 pro seasons — on a three-year, $41.6 million deal, with a team option in 2027-28. Then, he took a gig as the GM for the Weber State men's basketball team.
While speaking with Lillard and current Wildcats head coach Eric Duft on his podcast "The Sideline with Andy Katz," sports personality Andy Katz asked about the nitty-gritty of what the 6-foot-2 point guard's role would be with his alma mater.
Duft explained that, while some elements of Lillard's involvement might hinge on new NCAA policies, it is no PR move.
"He's always been very associated with the program anyway," Duft revealed. "He'll text us about guys he sees and last spring even before all this was announced, Andy, we were sending him clips of guys we were recruiting. He was sending us names of guys that maybe he had seen or heard about. So we had really good dialogue then."
"I think going forward, it seems like the NCAA is maybe going to change some of these rules on how many guys can be out recruiting, and we'll have to kind of see where all that goes. I could envision a situation where, I don't want to speak for Damian... maybe in the summer, in his official capacity... maybe he goes to AAU events, and he's got a Weber State shirt on. I think the value in Damian's story and his impact on our program is going to be front and center."
Lillard was a two-time Big Sky Player of the Year and an All-American Third Teamer while with Weber State from 2008-12, and has since had his No. 1 jersey retired by the Wildcats. He was selected with the No. 6 overall pick by Portland in 2012, and instantly went on to be named Rookie of the Year.
