Blazers Center Could Earn Rotation Minutes Over Others Due to Standout Ability
With the new NBA season starting up soon, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to finalize their rotation for the year. Portland has been spending the offseason gearing up for the year by trying to figure out who will be part of the future plans.
The Trail Blazers finally entered into a much-needed rebuild last season and will try to build themselves back up. They finished last season with a record of 21-61 and found themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
The team looked around the league to make some trades, trying to find a way to add more talent to the roster. But entering the year, the Trail Blazers feel good about their team, even if they aren't likely to contend for a title.
They do have an excess in the front court, a good problem to have. But one of their centers could see an advantage over the others strictly due to one specific ability that he has.
That would be second-year man Duop Reath. Unlike the other centers on the Portland roster, Reath has the ability to step away from the basket and shoot 3-point shots. This could see him being given playing time if Portland wants to space the floor more with different lineups.
“That’s the benefit of the team,” Reath said, per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian. “Everybody’s good at what they’re good at. (Clingan) is huge. Great rim protector. You’ve got me, who can stretch the floor a little bit. Everybody is just different. So, coach can use whatever he needs that game, that day.”
Reath made 20 starts for the Trail Blazers last season in his first year of NBA action. The 27-year-old made the most of his opportunities and may have found a home in Portland.
He averaged 9/1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. But it was his 35.9 percent from beyond the arch that stood out the most. If he can consistently shoot that percentage, it could help his chances to stay on the floor.
The biggest knock against Reath is his defensive ability but he has worked on his deficiencies all summer. His hope is to show the Trail Blazers that he can be relied upon once again this season.
Portland also has Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan, and Robert Williams III to contend with. However, Williams III suffered an injury and will miss a few weeks to start training camp. This will be Reath's time to show what he can do and make a name for himself before the season starts.
