Blazers Center Eyeing Position Change Amid Loaded Frontcourt
The Portland Trail Blazers have been a very inconsistent team to start the new NBA season. After finishing in last place within the Western Conference standings a year ago, Portland entered this year looking to be more competitive.
While the Trail Blazers never expected to be in contention for the postseason, they figured that they could put out a better product on the court. So far, they have done that but the team is still struggling to figure out how to win games.
The team has plenty of talent on the roster, with a good mix of young players and veterans. But one area in particular has seen some issues arise in terms of not having enough playing time.
Portland has an excess of players in the frontcourt and it has caused some guys to lose minutes of game action. In response to this, star center Deandre Ayton said that he is considering a change to the power forward position.
“Man, I’m trying to play the four,” Ayton said with a smile following Thursday’s practice.
If Ayton moved to the power forward position, it could open up possibilities for head coach Chauncey Billups. Rotation situations have plagued this Portland team all year but Ayton could alleviate some of those concerns.
Portland also has Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, and Duop Reath in the frontcourt. Ayton wants to play alongside them and take more 3-point shots while on the floor as well.
“One of them needs to just check in,” Ayton said. “Let me guard the four and play the four. I’m trying to run the floor.”
“I’m glad they’re healthy,” he said. “And we’re all healthy. Let’s do it now. Start me at the five and sub me in at the four.”
However, despite the excitement from Ayton, Billups may slow things down a little.
“We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see,” Billups said. “DA would play the point if you ask him. He’s probably eager to play the two, as well.”
“I may have to experiment playing a couple of them together at one point in the game,” he said. “I like having them out there. I like having the size.”
If Ayton were to at least try this move, it couldn't hurt. It would give Portland more flexibility moving forward so they may as well see how it goes.
