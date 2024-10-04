Blazers Center Suffers Hamstring Injury in Camp, Will Miss Multiple Weeks
Less than a week into the Portland Trail Blazers' preseason, the team's most injury-prone player is... already injured again.
That's right, folks. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that, in the midst of the team's training camp, veteran back-up center Robert Williams III suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. The 6-foot-9 Texas A&M product will be out for at least two weeks. All things considered, that's probably the best-case scenario for such an ailment.
Williams, 26, is seen as one of the Blazers' top potential trade chips in what promises to be a fourth consecutive tank-tastic season. All NBA eyes are on the prize of Duke forward Cooper Kupp, projected to be the top pick in a far more loaded 2025 NBA Draft than this year's vintage. 3-and-D Portland starting power forward Jerami Grant, All-Defensive Team wing Matisse Thybulle, expected starting shooting guard Anfernee Simons, and perhaps pricey center Deandre Ayton all number among the other veterans who could hold value across the league this year, and thus could (theoretically) net the Trail Blazers additional future draft equity for yet another rebuilding year.
The rub with Williams is, of course, his injury history. A 2022 All-Defensive Second Team honoree with the Boston Celtics, the veteran big man has the recent health history of a player a decade older. He has only twice played more than 35 games in a single season across his six pro seasons thus far, and has never suited up for more than 61 games. But when available, he's a useful player. Williams is owed $25.7 million across his next two seasons with Portland, still a reasonable price for someone with his talent around the rim.
Last year, Williams suited up for just six games before suffering a knee injury that required surgery in November, ending his season. During thos six healthy bouts, Williams averaged 6.8 points on 65.4 percent field goal shooting and 77.8 percent foul line shooting, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.2 steals and 0.8 dimes across 19.8 minutes per bout. He didn't miss much, as Portland went just 21-61 and then-rookie five Duop Reath stepped in to Williams' role as the primary back-up behind Ayton.
Portland has four rotation-level centers on its roster, and Williams is at the most appetizing price point for potential trade partners. Provided he can stay on the court for more than six games this year, it's likely he ends up elsewhere sooner rather than later.
