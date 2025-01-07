Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups Receives Huge Ovation in Pistons Return
The Portland Trail Blazers dropped a tough game on Monday to the Detroit Pistons, 118-115.
The Blazers had a chance to earn their 13th win of the season, but the Pistons were too much for them down the stretch. The Blazers have played well thus far on their five-game road trip, which they are still on.
While the loss was tough, Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups received a warm welcome from the team he spent most of his career with. The fans of Detriot welcomed Billups with open arms and were honored by the franchise.
The Pistons fans received a Billups bobblehead, a video montage of his time in Detroit, and a speed painting of Billups created by an artist at halftime.
There was also Billups-related merchandise available for sale at Little Ceasars Arena.
Prior to the game, he spoke about what he anticipated from the crowd in his return.
“I know that the atmosphere will be a lot of fun,” Billups said. “They got some things planned for me since I’m going back for the first time after since the Hall of Fame. So, that’ll be fun.”
Billups spent the majority of his career with the Pistons from 2003-08. During that time, he averaged 17.1 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three in 313 games and 34.7 minutes of action.
On top of that, he was also named to the All-Star team four times and made three All-NBA teams. Billups also finished in the top five on MVP voting during the 2005-06 season.
More importantly, Billups brought a title to the city of Detroit in 2004 and was named Finals MVP. He averaged 21.0 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on 51 percent shooting from the field.
A little after the start of the 2008-09 season, he was traded from the Pistons to his hometown team, the Denver Nuggets, along with Antonio McDyess and Cheikh Samb for Allen Iverson.
Overall, Billups was solid throughout his career. He averaged 15.2 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 41.5 percent from the field.
The Hall of Famer finished his career as a five-time All-Star, two-time All-Defensive team, and won the 2008-09 Sportsmanship award.
Billups is trying to bring that same success he endured in his career in Portland.
