Blazers Placed High in Odds to Land 3-Time All-Star in Trade
The Portland Trail Blazers hold a record of 12-22 on the season as they continue to push forward. While Portland hasn't been overly great this year, they have seen a few games that show the promise that the front office was expecting to witness heading into the year.
This has led to a potential thought of the playoffs, even if it remains a long shot for the Trail Blazers. But as we get closer to the NBA trade deadline, many people are expecting Portland to be sellers.
However, if the team were to put together a few solid weeks of play, maybe the thinking would change. If Portland were to add talent, they could possibly accelerate their rebuild.
While it's unlikely, the Trail Blazers have been given high odds to land a three-time All-Star guard if he is traded. According to Bovada, Portland has the fourth-best odds to land star guard Bradley Beal from the Phoenix Suns.
There has been some disconnect in Phoenix and it could lead to them moving on from Beal. While it's unlikely that Portland would entertain landing Beal, it's interesting that they have been given such high odds.
Just ahead of them are the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings. Beal could help any of these teams but the real problem with him is his enormous contract.
Beal still has three years left on his deal, including a player option in the final year. The veteran is scheduled to make $50.2 million this year, $53.6 million next season, and $57.1 million in the final year of the deal.
There aren't many teams who would be willing to take on a contract of this nature, including the Trail Blazers. Phoenix would likely need to provide some additional resources to any team that would land Beal in a trade.
While it could be fun to think about Beal in a Trail Blazers uniform, it just doesn't make sense logistically. Portland doesn't need to take on that large of a contract, especially with them starting a full rebuild.
Beal has one of the worst deals in the entire NBA and if a deal were to present itself, Portland should pass on it.
