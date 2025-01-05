Blazers Trade Proposal Lands 70M Big in Deal With West Rival
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be active sellers as the NBA trade deadline approaches, now just over a month away.
With this year’s draft boasting an impressive array of talent, the Blazers are positioning themselves for a high pick that could significantly impact their rebuilding process.
To achieve this, they are likely to part ways with some of their current assets, including defensive specialist and center Robert Williams III.
In this trade scenario, the Blazers would move Williams and reunite with a familiar face: former Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, now with the Phoenix Suns.
After studying the CBA and using the spotrac trade machine, here is what a deal could look like.
Blazers receive: Jusef Nurkic and two 2031 second-round draft picks
Suns receive: Robert Williams III
While the Suns are not actively shopping Nurkic, reports suggest they may be open to dealing him if the right offer comes along. The key element of this trade for Portland would be acquiring additional second-round draft picks. While these picks may not seem groundbreaking, they can hold considerable value for a rebuilding team.
Nurkic, 30, could serve as a short-term solution for the Blazers. This season, he has averaged 8.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 45% from the field in 24.3 minutes per game.
Though his current trade value is relatively low, Nurkic could become a more appealing trade asset closer to free agency, which is still two seasons away. If Portland were to acquire him, they could potentially flip him in the offseason or ahead of next year’s trade deadline for additional assets.
As for Williams, he will undoubtedly draw significant interest from teams around the league. Known for his elite defensive abilities, Williams is a hot commodity in the trade market.
However, the Blazers are reportedly unwilling to sell him for less than his worth. With a handful of other desirable players on their roster, Portland appears determined to maximize their return and set the stage for a brighter future.
The trade market is just beginning to heat up, and deals like this could help the Blazers secure valuable assets for their rebuild. While losing Williams would be a tough pill to swallow, the potential benefits—both in terms of draft capital and future flexibility—might make it a move worth considering.
