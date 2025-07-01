Blazers Could Bring Back Damian Lillard in Shocking Move Following Bucks Release
The Portland Trail Blazers could reunite with Damian Lillard after the Portland icon was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks on the second day of free agency.
Lillard played 11 seasons for the Blazers — making several appearances on the All-NBA teams and leading the team to successful playoff runs.
Few players represent Portland as strongly as Lillard does. He champions the city unlike anyone, but he ended up requesting to leave the franchise after it started underdoing a rebuild.
Lillard ended up with the Bucks. He hoped to win his first NBA title alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, but injuries and a limited roster hindered the team's title hopes.
The Bucks made the decision to waive Lillard to sign center Myles Turner, making the superstar a free agent for the first time in his career.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Portland is in the mix as a potential landing spot.
"Teams have been reaching out and trying to gauge his interest," Haynes said on NBA TV.
"One of those teams look out for the Miami Heat. That was a team that was trying to trade for him when Dame did request to trade from Portland initially. So that's one team that's going to be in the mix.
"There's others as well. Throw Portland in there as well as a team that you know, possibly make a reunion, but it's the early stages for him, so he's in a good situation."
While it seems unlikely, there are several connections between Lillard and Portland still. He owns a good deal of property in the area, and his family is based in the area.
Also, he still loves the city and continues to represent it as much as possible. The Blazers made an aggressive move to acquire Jrue Holiday, a veteran defensive guard, who could complement Lillard's defensive limitations.
The Blazers need shooting, however, since the team traded away Anfernee Simons for Holiday, and the guard was Portland's most consistent shooter.
Lillard is one of the league's best shooters, and despite nursing a devastating Achilles injury, he retains his high proficiency shooting ability.
If there are few wounds from the trade request, a reunion could be on the cards.
