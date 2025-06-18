Oregon Has Issued Resolution to Keep Blazers in Portland Amid Sale
The Portland Trail Blazers' future has been in question in recent months. They have been for sale from the estate of Paul Allen. Searching for a new owner has been pretty quiet.
One of the issues has been trying to secure the Blazers' future in Portland. The state of Oregon doesn't want to see another Pacific Northwest city lose its basketball team.
The city of Portland really loves the Trail Blazers. They support their team with a lot of passion, and it looks like they will continue to be able to do so for the foreseeable future.
A resolution from the state of Oregon looks like it will help keep the Blazers in Portland when the sale of the team is transferred to a new owner.
The resolution passed in the House, and now it will move to the Senate floor for a vote. It's a resolution to keep the Blazers in Oregon, no matter who the new owner is.
Keeping the Trail Blazers in Oregon is not just good for the Portland area; it's good for the NBA. It's a city that has a lot of history with the franchise, and the fans have supported them through thick and thin.
The NBA is likely going to expand within the next couple of years, anyway. Two new cities are going to get an NBA franchise, so the Blazers don't need to move in order to appease those cities.
Portland has a deep connection with the Blazers, and the Blazers have a deep connection to the city, as well. Whoever the new owner is will have to keep them in the city, which should be fine.
The next order of business for the Blazers is to improve the roster. They have to figure out the plan in order to make this team a playoff contender, as they were when they had Damian Lillard.
This summer is going to be a key time to fix that issue. This offseason will show fans what kind of plan the team has moving forward, into the timeline when they do find a new owner.
