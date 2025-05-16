Blazers Could Help Bucks Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo: Report

Nelson Espinal

Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) grabs a rebound over Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2, left) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most discussed names in the rumor mill about the potential for being traded as the next big star.

A trade for him will likely require a third team, especially since Antetokounmpo has a cap hit of $54 million next season. This will necessitate shedding several salaries for any team, and another team may be needed to make the numbers work.

The Bucks will ideally want to have some of their own draft picks returned, as the team has aggressively pursued several win-now moves over the years, which have resulted in them sending out draft capital for immediate production.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers both possess picks that originally belonged to the Bucks, making their inclusion in any Antetokounmpo trade sensible for Milwaukee to recoup the best possible package.

Bleacher Report NBA insider Jack Fischer reported that there is strong anticipation of a potential addition of the Pelicans or Blazers in any Antetokounmpo trade within the NBA.

The future Milwaukee picks, if Antetokounmpo is moved, would become incredibly valuable. Portland owns the 2029 first-round pick and has pick swaps in 2028 and 2030 from the Damian Lillard trade.

Any team trading for Antetokounmpo will likely need to pay a hefty price to acquire those picks from the Blazers, and the Bucks would probably also have to include some promising players to persuade Portland to budge.

Two years after the Damian Lillard trade, Portland's best scenario has potentially unfolded, as the Bucks seem to be on the verge of entering a full rebuild, with the Blazers sitting pretty with their picks in the coming years.

The Bucks do not have many young players to add to a deal, though Jericho Sims could be a name that catches the attention of the Blazers or another team in an Antetokounmpo deal. Additionally, AJ Green might need to be moved as well.

Those two players are names the team will not want to part with, but might have to in order to convince the Blazers to release their picks.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

