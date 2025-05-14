Blazers Have Major Decision to Make on Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is coming off a disappointing 2024 season, marked by inefficient scoring, and now the team faces a decision about his future.
The Blazers' core consists of Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, and Scoot Henderson, the team's most promising young players and the top priorities for development and nurturing over the next couple of seasons.
This situation leaves Grant, despite earning star money, looking in from the outside at Portland's nucleus.
Grant has three years left on his deal, earning $102.6 million for the remainder of the contract. At just 31 years old, he is entering the latter part of his physical prime and is likely becoming interested in joining a more competitive team.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers Predicted to Land Rutgers Star in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Aaron Fentress of OregonLive believes that the team could look to offload Grant for another, higher-priced star player, though any other kind of deal is unlikely to happen.
"The Blazers likely won’t dump Grant to move him. A scenario could arise where the Blazers could trade draft picks for an impact player with a hefty contract and use Grant’s contract to make the deal work," Fentress wrote.
"If such a deal doesn’t materialize, expect Grant to return."
More Trail Blazers News: Blazers May Need to Choose Between Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons
Despite his reputation as a dependable role player, he averaged only 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season, with a notably inefficient field goal percentage of 37.3 percent.
His trade value going forward may be hindered by his recent performance and high wages; however, another team could potentially swoop in and offer a big-contract player in exchange for Grant that could better fit the needs of Portland.
The team may be better off keeping Grant and hoping he can raise his trade value with a strong start to the 2025 season.
More Trail Blazers news: Breaking Down Blazers Chance to Win First Overall Pick
For all the latest news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.