Blazers Could Send $100M Vet to Lakers in Massive New Trade Proposal: Report
At 32-43, the Portland Trail Blazers have dropped four games in a row, and are now 5.5 games behind the 36-38 Sacramento Kings for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. It seems their postseason hopes have been all but snuffed out.
Would Portland consider a major shakeup heading into the offseason?
Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Trail Blazers have been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as possible trade partners for starting point guard Anfernee Simons.
"While it's certainly a long shot, another team mentioned as a possible landing spot for Simons if the Blazers were to look to trade him is the Lakers, sources said. Take this with a grain of salt, as Los Angeles has more pressing matters to tend to on defense and in terms of frontcourt personnel," cautions Siegel.
To wit, Los Angeles' center rotation is pretty paltry. Jaxson Hayes is L.A.'s starter almost by default. After midseason trade acquisition Mark Williams failed his physical, the Lakers rescinded the deal and shipped him back to the Charlotte Hornets. Los Angeles instead pivoted, bringing in journeyman reserve Alex Len to back up Hayes. Hayes looks like a solid backup big at last, but that may not be enough to get it done in the jumbo-sized West.
Still, adding Simons would give Los Angeles another high-level creator, passer and scorer, to pair with All-Stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. There could be major defensive issues with that quartet, if all four played together.
More Portland Trail Blazers: Blazers Select SWC Guard in Latest Mock Draft
"The idea of Simons playing off [Luka] Doncic certainly makes sense," Siegel adds. "He is a solid three-point shooting weapon who can play on or off the ball, creating a strong scoring duo for the future with Luka. Head coach JJ Redick has also spoken very highly in the past of Simons' potential and skill."
Still just 25, Simons may have another rung to reach. He's a clutch late-game shotmaker, and hardly afraid of the moment.
Another option for Portland is just holding onto Simons this summer.
The Trail Blazers have looked like a legitimate team since the calendar flipped over to 2025, and though they may not quite have enough room to make a serious play-in tournament push at this point in the season, they'd likely have the necessary runway to look interesting next season — along with anticipated growth from young pieces like Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija, Scoot Henderson and Donovan Clingan.
Through 70 games so far this season, Simons is averaging is averaging 19.3 points while slashing .426/.363/.902, plus 4.8 dishes and 2.7 boards.
More Portland Trail Blazers:
Blazers Reportedly Have Mounting Interest in Keeping Chauncey Billups
NBA Insiders Still Confused on Whether Trail Blazers Want to Rebuild or Win
LaMarcus Aldridge Reveals He Tried to Return to Blazers Multiple Times But Former General Manager Stopped It
Jabari Walker Makes Blazers History, Joining Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.