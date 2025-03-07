LaMarcus Aldridge Reveals He Tried to Return to Blazers Multiple Times But Former GM Stopped It
The Portland Trail Blazers had LaMarcus Aldridge as their best player for a while. He was the second overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft and was a really good player for the Blazers.
Aldridge was one of the core players for Portland for many years. While he wasn't ever the best player in the league, he made several All-NBA teams while he was in Portland.
Aldridge eventually decided to leave Portland to head to the San Antonio Spurs for the start of the 2015 season, ending a good run in Portland. The rumored reason why he wanted out in Portland is because they were replacing him on billboards with Damian Lillard.
Following seven years in San Antonio, he finished off his career with the Brooklyn Nets. He has been retired for a couple of years now.
Despite deciding to leave the Trail Blazers, Aldridge's heart never left Portland. In fact, according to him, he wanted to come back multiple times over the years.
Apparently, the Blazers' GM at the time, Neil Olshey, wouldn't let him come back.
"At some point, I did try to get back. But Neil, the GM at the time, didn't want me back. I was calling, trying to get back. My agent was calling, he was like, 'Yeah they don't want you back'. So that was confirming how I felt when I left."
Aldridge even mentioned that he tried one final time at the end of his career so he could retire a Trail Blazer, and they wouldn't let him do it.
The Blazers could have brought him back to pair with Lillard again at a time when they needed some frontcourt help. Instead, Olshey was stubborn and didn't want him back.
Olshey was eventually fired in 2021 after an investigation into a toxic work environment. He hasn't worked in the NBA since.
Had the Blazers brought him back, perhaps they would have been able to get a little further in the playoffs. The fans would have loved to have brought him back, too.
In his career, Aldridge averaged 19.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
