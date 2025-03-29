Blazers Select SWC Guard in Latest Mock Draft
Sporting a 32-42 record on the 2024-25 season so far, the Western Conference's No. 12-seeded Portland Trail Blazers are currently four games behind the No. 10-seeded Dallas Mavericks (36-38).
The team has just eight games left to play, and is slowly falling out of the play-in tournament race. Dallas recently brought back 10-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who even on a minutes restriction remains a pretty impactful two-way player.
More Portland Trail Blazers: 3 Ideal Play-In Opponents for Blazers
There is one big benefit of missing the postseason entirely: Portland could land in the lottery for the fourth consecutive season.
Assuming that transpires, Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports projects 6-foot-4 Oklahoma freshman shooting guard Jeremiah Fears to land with the Trail Blazers with the No. 10 pick this summer in a fresh mock draft.
"Deni Avdija has been sensational down the stretch of the season for Portland. If he and Donovan Clingan are the frontcourt of the future, then Portland probably tries to address the lopsided fit of their backcourt here," Finkelstein writes.
Finkelstein considers Fears to be something of a raw project, who will need at least a season of, well, seasoning before he can contribute to a winning NBA culture.
More Portland Trail Blazers: NBA Insiders Still Confused on Whether Trail Blazers Want to Rebuild or Win
"Fears won't be ready next year, but he finished the season as strong as he started, leading Oklahoma back to the NCAA Tournament and showing extreme playmaking ability in the process," Finkelstein opines. "His presence also gives Portland flexibility to move off one of their current backcourt pieces."
Fears is a hyper-athletic downhill player with a solid handle and a knack for driving inside.
As a result of the Chicago Bulls' three-team deal with Portland and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Trail Blazers also will have access to Chicago's top-14-protected first-round pick through 2028. Given that Chicago is currently the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference and could easily return to the lottery this season (although the team is ascendant right now, in fairness, having won nine of its last 11 games), it seems likely that Portland's access to the pick will roll over until at least the 2026 NBA Draft.
Should the pick never leave the lottery through 2028, the Trail Blazers would instead get the Bulls' 2028 second-round selection.
At 33-40, the Bulls are just 1.5 games behind the 35-39 Orlando Magic (the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed) and two games behind the 35-38 Atlanta Hawks (the No. 7 seed). Chicago is on an unbelievable hot streak, and could easily land in that 7-8 range and/or survive the play-in tournament to get trounced in the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
Should that happen, the Trail Blazers will luck into an additional first-round draft pick this year, beyond the lottery.
In 34 games this season, the SEC All-Freshman honoree logged averages of 17.1 points on 43.4 percent shooting from the floor and 85.1 percent shooting from the foul line, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
More Portland Trail Blazers:
Blazers Reportedly Have Mounting Interest in Keeping Chauncey Billups
LaMarcus Aldridge Reveals He Tried to Return to Blazers Multiple Times But Former General Manager Stopped It
Jabari Walker Makes Blazers History, Joining Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.