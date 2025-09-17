Blazers' New Ownership Faces Major Moda Center Decision
The Portland Trail Blazers have finally officially entered into an agreement to sell the team to Tom Dundon. Dundon will buy the team from Jody Allen after years of the franchise being in limbo.
Dundon purchases the team after already being a sports team owner. He owns the Carolina Hurricanes as well, so he will have to split duties with each team.
Now that the ownership question is decided, the Trail Blazers have to figure out what they are going to do with their arena. Will they renovate? Or will they build a new one?
The Portland Trail Blazers Have to Decide to Either Renovate The Moda Center or Build a New Arena
The sale of the team won't finalize until some time near the end of the 2025-26 season, so Dundon has some time to decide what he wants to do with the Moda Center.
According to Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report, the Blazers have indicated that they would like to do renovations on the building, but the NBA thinks they need a new one.
"Once the sale closes, Dundon's group will undoubtedly turn its attention to talks around a new arena or a major renovation of the Moda Center. NBA commissioner Adam Silver indicated over the summer that the Blazers will likely need a fully new building; the Blazers, however, currently have plans in place for work to be done on the existing building. These talks and plans will be tabled until the new ownership group is in place."
The Trail Blazers Will Likely Build a New Arena
What happens in most instances of a new owner taking over a team with a very old building is that the new team ends up building a new arena very shortly after. That looks like it could happen in this case.
If Adam Silver believes the team needs a new arena, there's not much that the Trail Blazers can do if they want other events. It would also help attract more shows from artists and musicians.
Dundon has a while to think about this as the season rolls along. Once that sale is finalized, decisions will be made about the Moda Center.
