Blazers Urged to Start Surprise Guard This Season
The Portland Trail Blazers have some questions about who they will start at the guard spot now that Anfernee Simons is in Boston. He was traded for Jrue Holiday in the offseason.
Holiday was the starting point guard for the Celtics, but he looked like he had started to decline. He had the worst year of his career since his rookie season.
There are questions whether or not the Trail Blazers will decide to start Holiday. One NBA insider believes that the Blazers should start Scoot Henderson instead of Holiday.
While speaking on the Zach Lowe Show, Zach Lowe believes that the Blazers need to start Henderson this year so that they know exactly what he is.
"I need to see particularly what Scoot can be with real talent around him. He's one of my most intriguing players for the season...if that means Jrue Holiday's got to bite the bullet and come off the bench, if that means Jerami Grant has to come off the bench, I'm okay with that."
Lowe also believes Shaedon Sharpe should come off the bench to add something to the reserve unit.
"Shaedon Sharpe I'm more okay with having the role of a sixth man. If he comes in and rounds out his game a little bit. The veteran lineup, I get it. I don't want to see that."
If the Blazers maintain that Henderson is going to be a star in this league, he has to start at some point. It makes sense to start him this year while they won't have Damian Lillard.
The Trail Blazers Need To Have Scoot Henderson Take a Leap While Starting For The Team
In order for the Blazers to have a real shot of being a perennial playoff team, they need Henderson to start and make a leap this season. He needs the opportunity to run the team.
If Henderson is able to show the capability of running the team this season, he might have a chance to turn into the superstar that the Blazers thought he was supposed to be.
Last season, Henderson averaged 12.7 points, three rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
