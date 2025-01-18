Blazers' Deandre Ayton Surprisingly Added to Injury Report Ahead of Clash vs Rockets
The Portland Trail Blazers could be without their top center for their match against the Houston Rockets.
Blazers center Deandre Ayton has been downgraded to questionable hours before tip-off.
Ayton hadn't appeared on the injury report all day but is now in danger of missing Saturday's contest due to a back issue.
If Ayton is ultimately ruled out, Robert Williams and Duop Reath are candidates to receive increased playing time.
This story will be updated...
