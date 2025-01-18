Blazers' Deandre Ayton Surprisingly Added to Injury Report Ahead of Clash vs Rockets

Ricardo Klein

Jan 16, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reaches for the ball during the second half against LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reaches for the ball during the second half against LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers could be without their top center for their match against the Houston Rockets. 

Blazers center Deandre Ayton has been downgraded to questionable hours before tip-off. 

Ayton hadn't appeared on the injury report all day but is now in danger of missing Saturday's contest due to a back issue. 

If Ayton is ultimately ruled out, Robert Williams and Duop Reath are candidates to receive increased playing time.

This story will be updated...

Published
Ricardo Klein
RICARDO KLEIN

Home/News