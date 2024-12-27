Blazers' Deni Avdija Does Something For First Time With Team Since Clyde Drexler
Without head coach Chauncey Billups in place on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz, the Portland Trail Blazers looked more organized and defensively tuned in than they had for much of the 2024-25 season. Two critical reserves, point guard Scoot Henderson and forward Deni Avdija, submitted some of their best games of the year.
Avdija was so productive off the bench that he made a special dent in team history.
The 6-foot-9 vet scored 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field (including 14 in Portland's fourth quarter alone) and 7-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, grabbed eight boards and dished out six assists.
Per StatMuse, Avdija's prolific effort Thursday marked the first time someone has notched that level of production as a reserve since Hall of Fame small forward Clyde Drexler did during his tenure with the franchise.
Avdija, acquired in a costly pre-draft trade by the Trail Blazers from the Washington Wizards this summer, began the season installed as Portland's starting small forward. The 23-year-old has since lost the spot to emerging second-year wing Toumani Camara, a more consistent defender who's flashed decent jump shooting touch.
To obtain Avdija Portland general manager Joe Cronin flipped 2023 Sixth Man of the Year guard Malcolm Brogdon and his expiring $22.5 million deal; the club's 2024 NBA Draft rights to the No. 14 pick, which was used on former Pittsburgh guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington; a 2029 first round draft selection; and second rounders in 2028 and 2030. That's a steep price to pay for a reserve on a 10-20 team.
But Avdija at least appears to be trending in the right direction for Portland now, thanks to that bravura showing against the 7-22 Utah Jazz in a 122-120 win. He even showed off impressive two-way ability, highlighted by a stellar block of rookie Utah guard Isaiah Collier that he then converted into a fast-breaking up-and-under make on the other end.
On the season, the former No. 9 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is averaging 13.0 points on .446/.364/.778 shooting splits, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks across 26.5 minutes per contest. Was Avdija worth two first round draft picks and a second rounder? If he can submit more consistent efforts like Thursday's, he just might be.
