Blazers' Deni Avdija Powers Team Israel to Dominant Pre-EuroBasket Win Over Cyprus
Portland Trail Blazers starting small forward Deni Avdija submitted an exciting performancing during a warm-up contest for Team Israel this weekend.
According to Eurohoops, the 6-foot-9 pro notched 12 points in a 109-69 win against Team Cyprus while at a friendly pre-EuroBasket competition event in Limassol called the ECOMMBX Cup.
Israel ran away with the contest during a 28-15 run in the third quarter, which improved the club's advantage to a 24-point edge, 83-59, heading into the fourth frame.
More news: Blazers Rising Star Makes Surprising Decision on Playing This Offseason
Hapoel Tel Aviv power forward Tomer Ginat and Hapoel Jerusalem swingman Yovel Zoosman's 15 points apiece paced Team Israel. Hapoel Holon power forward/center Idan Zalmanson matched Avdija's 12-point output, meanwhile.
Next up, Cyprus will face off against the Nikola Jokic-led Team Serbia on Sunday, while Team Israel will square off against Team Greece to wrap up the ECOMMBX Cup this weekend.
More news: Blazers Rising Star Makes Surprising Decision on Playing This Offseason
Nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and his big brother, ex-Bucks free agent small forward Thanasis, will both be suiting up for their native Team Greece in EuroBasket — but Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out the weekend in these ultimately meaningless games, making Greece fairly beatable (it lost to Serbia in its first ECOMMBX Cup exhibition outing).
Avdija on the Rise with Portland
During his debut season for the Trail Blazers, Avdija enjoyed a breakout performance. He had shown promise as the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft with the Washington Wizards, but was fully handed the keys to Portland's offense by the time the calendar had rolled over to 2025.
Across 72 healthy games for the 36-46 Trail Blazers (54 starts — he supplanted the injured Jerami Grant for good by the end of the year), Avdija averaged career bests of 16.9 points (on .476/.365/.780 shooting splits), 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
His play paid dividends for his new team. Avdija became a perpetual triple-double threat, and Portland closed out the 2024-25 season on a 13-15 run after the All-Star break, and that includes a disaffected final two weeks of the regular season — when the Trail Blazers were trying to lose and angle for lottery balls.
Latest Trail Blazers News:
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.