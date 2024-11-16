Blazers Draft Prospect Cooper Flagg Almost Records Triple-Double in Duke Win
The Portland Trail Blazers have won their last two games and have looked good doing so.
The Blazers have a 5-8 record on the season and will look to build on that momentum moving forward. Nonetheless, they are still expected to be one of the worst teams in the league. A lot can happen for the Trail Blazers from now until April, but in all likelihood, they will be in the running for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
If that remains the case, Portland will have their eye on Duke superstar forward Cooper Flagg.
Flagg is the likely No. 1 pick in the draft, and he showed it in their latest match against the Wofford Terriers.
Duke dominated the game against Wofford, 86-35. The Blue Devils were in control of the whole game, and Flagg did enough to help Duke. He notched eight points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks while shooting 3-for-8 from the field in 28 minutes.
Flagg played the most minutes of anybody on his team. His season averages are now 16.2 points per game, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game in 28.7 minutes per game.
The Maine native may not have had his best game of the year, but Duke didn't need to have him put on his Superman cape and save the day. The Blue Devils only allowed Wofford to score 14 points in the first half and overall held them to shoot 24 percent from the field and 15 percent from three.
As for Duke, they shot 48 percent from the field and shot 42 percent from three on 38 attempts.
Flagg is on a great pace to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, and the Blazers are on a good pace to secure the pick. According to Tankathon, the Blazers have the 10th-best odds to get the No. 1 pick. They have a 4.5 percent chance to get the first pick, as their past two wins did not help them.
The nine teams in front of them are the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Phialdpehia 76ers, and the Toronto Raptors.
There is still plenty of time in the season for those odds to change, and they will likely change.
The Trail Blazers don't have enough pieces to be a good team at a sustainable rate, so expect them to be in the top five of best odds to receive the No. 1 pick.
