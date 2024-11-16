Blazers' Donovan Clingan Matches Rookie Feat Set By Tim Duncan, Victor Wembanyama
The Portland Trail Blazers have been trying to build themselves back up into a place of contention this season. While they likely won't be heading for the postseason, Portland is simply looking for growth and development from their younger players.
One player in particular that the Trail Blazers are very high on is rookie center Donovan Clingan. Portland took Clingan with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Trail Blazers love everything that he can do on the floor and so far, he has looked the part for them. But his performance in the Trail Blazers last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves heavily stood out.
He scored 17 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and blocked eight shots to help Portland get the win. With these numbers, Clingan matched a feat set by only two other rookies over the last 25 years.
Former NBA star Tim Duncan and current San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama are the only two other rookies to have these minimums in a game. NBA analyst Tom Haberstroh noted the numbers while appearing on the Kevin O'Connor Show.
“17 points, 12 rebounds, and eight blocks. The only two rookies in the last 25 years to have those minimums in their first season in the league, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama. That’s pretty good company right there. Look, this guy is a wall in the paint”
For the season, the rookie big man is averaging 5.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.4 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game. He has seen an increase in playing time over the past few games, leading to his incredible stat-line against the Timberwolves.
If Clingan continues this strong play, he could put himself into discussion for the Defensive Player of the Year. While it's unlikely for a rookie to win the award, Clingan has shown great instincts on the defensive side of the floor.
He is currently battling for minutes with Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III but Portland should be giving him the space to thrive. Clingan has shown that he can be a force on the court so the Trail Blazers owe it to themselves to give him reps.
With the trade deadline coming up in February, Portland could elect to move one or more of their centers. This would open the door more for Clingan, helping to accurately develop his overall game.
