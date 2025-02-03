Blazers Center Continues to Be Linked to Lakers Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are on a three-game win streak.
This is a sentence that should not be uttered for a rebuilding team, but fans will always enjoy watching their team win. Portland has now improved to 7-3 in their last 10 games.
The latest of the trio came against the Phoenix Suns in a 127-108 victory, helping Portland improve to 20-29 despite 37 points from Devin Booker.
Deandre Ayton shined in the victory Saturday night leading the Trail Blazers in scoring with 24. As all five starters were in double digits, Jerami Grant added 20 points of his own along with three assists and two blocks.
A player who has not been present the last three games is center Robert Williams III. The 27-year-old big man has also been at the center of much trade talk this season.
NBA Analyst for The Ringer Kirk Goldsberry made a very telling statement regarding the future of Williams' Portland tenure.
"Nic Claxton and Robert Williams III are the names that keep coming up, and I would guess that one of them will be on the Lakers."
This assertion that Williams will be moving further down the West Coast is far from baseless. Especially given the Lakers' recent trade for Luka Doncic, L.A. seems to be positioning itself to win another title with LeBron James.
Trading Anthony Davis for a younger Doncic may also be an indicator that Los Angeles also wants to be in contention for years to come, which is also something that Williams can provide.
Since Davis is no longer rostered, there is a massive hole defensively and L.A. desperately needs height. This is where Portland has the leverage.
Parting ways with Williams would be sour to Trail Blazers fans at first, but potentially getting the Lakers 2031 first-round pick and other assets sounds pleasing.
A lot can change in the league-landscape in 2031, but LeBron will almost definitely be out of the league and there is no telling what the value of the pick will be. Assuming that Portland stays the course of their rebuilding plans, they will be in a great position by that point in time.
