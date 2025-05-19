Blazers Expected Sale Could Also Bring Massive Concerns
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently undergoing a rebuild and are available for sale, with new ownership expected to step in once the sale is finalized.
The sale of the Trail Blazers is not a surprising development; it became inevitable once former owner Paul Allen passed away and specified in his will that all his assets, including the franchise, be sold for charity.
Allen owned both the Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks, but only the Blazers will be up for sale.
The trustee of his estate, his sister Jody Allen, has rejected sale proposals since his passing seven years ago, claiming that the franchise is not up for sale. However, all of that changed on Tuesday when the estate officially declared the franchise to be up for sale.
More Trail Blazers News:Blazers May Need to Choose Between Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons
CNBC has valued the Blazerts at over $3 billion, and there should be plenty of suitors, including billionaires and consortiums with deep pockets, who would want to provide the organization with fresh investment.
Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian highlights that while new owners may provide additional funding, a relocation process could also be on the cards.
"However, a new owner with deep pockets and cachet could elevate the Blazers’ national profile and push the envelope while making bold moves," Fentress wrote regarding the sale of the Blazers.
"Perhaps a more pressing concern for Rip City is potential relocation. In some cases, the sale of a team elicits fears that the franchise could be moved, which occurred with the Seattle Supersonics."
A potential relocation of the Blazers to a city like Las Vegas or Seattle cannot necessarily be ruled out, given the market interest in those cities would likely be high.
Given Allen's passion for the city of Portland and all that the franchise's location meant to him, it is likely his estate will want an owner who promises to keep the team in the city. However, additional money could potentially change the equation and affect the franchise's location.
More Trail Blazers news:
Blazers' Toumani Camara Could Make Team History This Season
Blazers' Potential Contract Options For Shaedon Sharpe Extension
For all the latest news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.