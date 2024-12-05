Blazers Eyeing Major Trade Moves Ahead of 2024 Deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams at the upcoming trade deadline. They have a few players who could interest opposing teams, including some veteran players that they have.
Portland could move some players to net themselves some additional assets as they continue their rebuild. While the Trail Blazers aren't likely to contend for the postseason, the front office is still looking to improve in whatever ways they can.
The Trail Blazers have looked more competitive than many likely expected them to be. The young core has shown growth, giving the front office the possibly to make some moves ahead of the deadline.
According to insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Trail Blazers could be eyeing a move to get themselves more well-positioned for the future. The team has veterans such as Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III, and even Anfernee Simons.
"The Blazers are showing signs of progress, but this is not a team built for postseason success. Ayton may be filling time until rookie Donovan Clingan is ready for a more significant role. After this season, Simons has one year left and may get a new deal in Portland. Grant is older than the rest of the team's developing core."
Grant has been the most talked about name on the trade block for the Trail Blazers. Portland almost moved him over the offseason, with the Los Angeles Lakers being the main team linked with him.
This entire season has been about the development of the young core and who Portland wants to keep around for the long-haul. Rebuilds are a process and the Trail Blazers finally entered into a much-needed one last season.
While the team does have some quality young players to work around, they may not be able to keep them all. If the team does decide to sell, it could be extremely beneficial for the future of the organization.
